Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time

FILE PHOTO: A worker collects a crude oil sample at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Morichal
Noah Browning
·3 min read

By Noah Browning

(Reuters) - Energy transition and peak demand predictions have spooked investors in oil, putting the prospect of peak production sooner than anticipated accompanied by wild price spikes.

Key climate talks are set to begin at the end of this month in Glasgow, Scotland to tackle global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement, with fossil fuel in policy-makers' crosshairs.

But as it stands now, mobility curbs which hollowed out both spending on upstream oil projects and oil end use may already be set to permanently rein in the growth of both supply and demand.

"On current trends, global oil supply is likely to peak even earlier than demand," the research department of bank Morgan Stanley said in a note this week.

"The planet puts boundaries on the amount of carbon that can safely be emitted. Therefore, oil consumption needs to peak. However, this is such a well-telegraphed prospect that it has solicited its own counter-response already: low investment."

Graphic: Oil demand and supply in 2030 and 2050 https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egpbkmbykvq/demandsupply2.PNG

Graphic: Global oil demand and declines in supply by scenario https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jnpwewkyrpw/globaloildemand.PNG

Graphic: Comparison of Global Total Oil Demand Outlooks https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkraqdapm/FGEdemand.png

Still, with most oil producers and watchdogs putting the peak to the world's thirst for oil at least several years away, demand is already veering back toward pre-pandemic levels.

The mismatch between demand for oil and other polluting fossil fuels roaring back to normal and output having lagged has helped contribute to an energy crunch in Europe and Asia, with crude prices soaring to multi-year highs.

The medium-term erosion of oil demand supposes that renewable energies like electric cars and wind power gain pace, which the International Energy Agency says needs to pick up fast in order to head off shortages and sky-high prices.

"The amount being spent on oil appears to be geared towards a world of stagnant or falling demand," the Paris-based agency said in its annual outlook this month. "A surge in spending on clean energy transitions provides the way forward, but this needs to happen quickly or global energy markets will face a bumpy road ahead."

The IEA does not predict an immediate peak to oil supply, with producer club OPEC and Russia comprising a rising share of supply in the next decade.

Graphic: Oil supply by scenario https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdpxorjdavx/oilsupply2.PNG

OPEC's annual outlook last month saw global supply nearing a plateau in 2045 but no clear peak.

Despite the pitfalls to prices and supply, the IEA said current low oil and gas spending was one of the few areas aligned with its most ambitious Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) scenario in which no new fossil fuel projects should go forward.

In its most conservative status quo, or stated policies scenario (STEPS), however, average annual spending on oil to meet demand would need to rise sharply to above $500 billion - more than at any time in the last five years.

Graphic: Historical and Future Average Annual Investment in Upstream Oil https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjpqkedjwpx/FGEupstream.png

Energy consultancy FGE said in a note the problem was not an immediate one, but could come to a crescendo in coming years.

"Although there are huge concerns regarding the state of upstream oil investment i.e. that, as it stands, it is insufficient to meet growing demand in the years ahead, this is a problem for 2023 and beyond not for the next 12 to 18 months."

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada boosts U.S. natgas exports, drills more as global prices surge

    Demand has jumped for relatively cheap Canadian natural gas, driving exports to the United States to three-year highs and prompting producers in Canada to boost capital spending and drilling activity. Global natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs as world economies recover from last year's slowdown during the pandemic. Now, natural gas stockpiles in Europe are dangerously low and demand in Asia has been insatiable, so utilities around the world are competing for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

  • Net Zero target relies on rise in windy days

    Modelling used to justify the "feasibility" of the net zero target assumed a dramatic fall in the number of days of calm weather, when many turbines stand still, according to new analysis.

  • Manchin appears on board with Biden’s latest tax plan for billionaires, corporations

    Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.

  • La Nina Threatens to Worsen Energy Crisis With Colder Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather phenomenon that typically delivers harsher winters is on the way and expected to add to Asia’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe La Nina pattern, which forms when

  • Poll Finds LDP’s Outright Majority at Risk: Japan Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party for the first time in 12 years may not be able to hold onto its outright parliamentary majority after this Sunday’s general election, according to a poll published by broadcaster FNN.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Co

  • Nigeria to Launch Its ENaira Digital Currency on Monday: Report

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch its digital currency, the eNaira, on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The eNaira, which is intended to complement the physical Naira rather than replace it, will “make financial transactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society,” the CBN said in emailed statement on Saturday, according to the report. The launch had originally been set for Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 but was delayed in deference to the 61st anniversary of Nigerian independence on Oct. 1.

  • 4 Reasons to Keep Working in Retirement

    The very concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. Large swaths of people -- members of the FIRE movement or otherwise -- have redefined what it means to be a worker in a distributed workforce. The great news is that retirement no longer needs to be a period of complete idleness following 40 years of work; instead, it can be woven into our lives in whatever way we see fit.

  • Tesla pulls its new Full Self-Driving beta due to software 'issues'

    U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues. The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD." Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

  • Sea level rise is killing trees along the Atlantic coast, creating 'ghost forests' that are visible from space

    Ghost forest panorama in coastal North Carolina. Emily Ury, CC BY-NDTrekking out to my research sites near North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, I slog through knee-deep water on a section of trail that is completely submerged. Permanent flooding has become commonplace on this low-lying peninsula, nestled behind North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The trees growing in the water are small and stunted. Many are dead. Throughout coastal North Carolina, evidence of forest die-off is e

  • Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1.0%, to $84.63 a barrel at 0342 GMT, after gaining 1.5% on Friday. Brent crude futures increased 71 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.24 a barrel, following on from last Friday's 1.1% gain.

  • Average SoCal gas prices rise to highest amount since October 2021

    The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 12th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.547, its highest amount since Oct. 19, 2012.