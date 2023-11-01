Twin Ports Interchange project delayed due to 'historical' findings

Oct. 31—DULUTH — The schedule regarding the Garfield Avenue/Interstate 535 portion of the Twin Ports Interchange project has been altered due to "findings of historical significance," according to a Tuesday news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT would not comment further on the historical findings, but referred the News Tribune to spokespeople from the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council for further information. No comments were immediately provided.

Human remains were found in February

in the construction area of the Lincoln Park neighborhood where U.S. Highway 53 is being rebuilt.

The Garfield Avenue and Interstate 535 interchange portion of the project was set to be completed this fall. Instead, it will remain in its current configuration through the winter. The Blatnik Bridge will not close this week as previously announced.

"The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working closely with project partners and will provide an updated schedule for the project as soon as it becomes available," the release said.

Work on the I-35 corridor has been accelerated this fall to include shoulder grading, paving, wall painting and pouring of a barrier wall that was scheduled to be completed in spring 2024. The interstate is scheduled to open to four lanes this week, depending on the weather. A majority of the work impacting traffic on I-35 should be completed this fall, but some minor lane closures can be anticipated in the spring.

MnDOT continues to evaluate the schedule for Highway 53, with the goal of completing the bridges from Piedmont Avenue to 21st Avenue West in Lincoln Park in fall 2024. MnDOT encourages drivers to use the detour routes to the Bong Bridge instead of Garfield Avenue and Mesaba Avenue for Highway 53.

For more information on the project, visit

mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange.