Twin Rocks man jailed, accused of breaking into tobacco shop

Jul. 7—EBEBSBURG — A Blacklick Township man was charged with burglary, accused of breaking into an Ebensburg tobacco shop on Sunday and making off with lottery tickets, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Matthew Scott Greene, 35, of Twin Rocks, with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troopers responded to a burglar alarm activation at 6:08 a.m. at Smokers Square, 1104 West High Street and found the front door window and a window along the side of the building had been broken.

Reviewing surveillance video, troopers said, they learned that a man had entered the business and made off with lottery tickets from the counter.

While canvasing the area, troopers entered a nearby convenience store and learned that a man had entered the store and cashed a $100 lottery ticket voucher and purchased two large drinks and cigarettes.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving the store and walking toward a nearby hotel.

Troopers identified Greene as a suspect and found him at the hotel. Greene was allegedly in possession of a large number of scratch-off lottery tickets that matched the tickets reportedly stolen.

Troopers said they also found drug paraphernalia, namely glass smoking devices.

Greene was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $70,000 bond.