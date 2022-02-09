Twin shot restaurant worker in face because food took too long, Wisconsin police say

Twin sisters are facing charges after a restaurant worker was shot in the face because their food was taking too long, Wisconsin detectives said.

The twins, both 20 from Milwaukee, were charged with attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon after the Jan. 30 incident at a George Webb location in Wauwatosa.

Bryanna and Breanta Johnson were at the restaurant with two other women when employees said the group was being “impatient and rude,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by McClatchy News.

They then began arguing with two employees because they were not getting their food quick enough, the complaint said. The employees asked them to leave.

One of the twins went outside and returned with a handgun, detectives said in the complaint. According to surveillance footage and interviews with witnesses and the twins, one of the sisters punched one of the employees in the face, and began wrestling with him.

Surveillance footage showed the sister who retrieved the gun hand it to her sister, according to police. Then, she attempted to pistol whip the same employee as he was on the ground.

Bryanna Johnson aimed and shot the employee in the face, according to the complaint.Then Breanta Johnson stomped on the employee in the face before all four fled the scene.

The sisters when interviewed by detectives confirmed the details in the complaint, although one twin said she “blacked out” during the fight and didn’t remember handing the gun to her sister.

A GoFundMe for the restaurant waiter shot says he will have a “ long and arduous recovery” due to his injuries.

The employee had “a gunshot wound to the right side of his face,” according to the complaint.

If convicted, the sisters face up to 60 years in prison for the Class B Felony.

Wauwatosa is about six miles outside of downtown Milwaukee.

Customer shoots fast-food worker in head after arguing over order, Arizona cops say

Teen Burger King employee killed in ‘staged’ robbery was in on it, Wisconsin cops say

Angry customer assaults McDonald’s worker with french fry scooper, Nashville cops say