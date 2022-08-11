Twin sister's DNA match helps identify remains of Knox County woman missing since 1996

Brenda Clark

A DNA match with a woman's twin sister led to the identification of remains found more than 25 years ago, investigators said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents now are asking for the public's help in solving the homicide of 38-year-old Brenda Clark, who was first reported missing by her family in 1996.

TBI agents had been called out to investigate the remains in September 1996 when Clark's remains were initially found by hunters in a wooded area just off Dale Road in the Powder Springs section of Grainger County. The case was ruled a homicide at that time but investigators could not determine the woman's identity and she was listed as a Jane Doe, according to a TBI press release.

With assistance from the University of Tennessee Anthropology Department, the remains were determined to be those of a female who was believed to be 30-40 years old. In 2018, a sample of the woman’s remains was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, a DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System.

In 2019, TBI agents were notified of a possible match with a woman living in Knoxville, the release stated. After contacting with the woman, agents learned she had a missing twin sister. Additional DNA samples were collected from her and another family member for analysis. Last week, agents received confirmation the DNA profile was from Clark.

Investigators now are looking for any information that could help them determine what happened to Clark and who is responsible for her death. Anyone with information, specifically any knowledge about individuals Clark may have been with before her death, can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: DNA match to twin sister helps identify Tennessee woman in cold case