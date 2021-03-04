Twin sisters worth millions thanks to female gamers

Justin Harper - Business reporter, BBC News
·2 min read

Twin sisters in Japan have become multi-millionaires after floating their female-focused mobile games company on the stock market.

Anna and Mizuki Nakajima's combined stake in Coly, the firm they founded, was worth around 15.2bn yen (£101m, $141.5m) when it launched last week.

The firm makes anime-based games aimed at women and almost three-quarters of its 200 employees are female.

The company's particular genre is called "otome", Japanese for maiden.

Coly's games, which include Stand My Heroes and Promise of Wizard, are free to download but players can pay to reveal extra story lines.

Coly says the size of the Japanese market for games specifically made for females grew from 70bn to 80bn yen from 2019 to 2020.

Otome followers tend to be fanatically devoted and willing to stick with titles for a long time, Serkan Toto, an analyst at Japanese gaming consultancy Kantan Games told the BBC.

Boys club

With fewer than 5% of software companies in Japan led by women, the industry is a "boy's club" and the Nakajimas' story is "very unusual" added Mr Toto.

"The Nakajima twins did an exceptional job scaling their company so fast in such a hyper-competitive industry."

Business experts say it is still not easy to find your own way as a woman in the Japanese business world, having to overcome challenges that men would not have faced in the same situation.

"The company never took venture capital (VC) money, which is surely a much easier route to take in Japan for men," Mr Toto added.

Anime gold mine

Popularity for the Japanese style of animation better known as anime has been growing for years, particularly in the US, China and South Korea.

A report by US-based consultants Grand View Research valued the anime market at $20.5bn and predicted it to grow around 9% a year until 2025.

Netflix said more than 100 million households globally watched at least one anime title on its platform between October 2019 and September 2020, an increase of more than 50%.

The streaming site has since signed multiple deals with anime producers to create content.

Sony is also becoming a key backer of anime content and its annual profits were given a major boost from the success of its hit anime film "Demon Slayer".

The movie became the fastest film in Japanese cinema history last year, taking just 10 days to make 10 billion yen.

Recommended Stories

  • 'After the first cancellation it didn't go back to normal'

    The so-called sharing economy has been greatly affected by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Amazon is reportedly close to a deal to carry more exclusive NFL games

    If the deal goes through, Amazon will reportedly have exclusive rights to a “significant” number of Thursday night games.

  • Fact check: Altered photo shows religious leaders praying over golden Trump statue

    A photo showing religious leaders praying over a golden statue of Donald Trump is fake. The original image was altered to insert the statue.

  • Twin Sisters Score Japan’s Hottest IPO by Making Games for Women

    (Bloomberg) -- To the growing list of things that make gaming startup Coly Inc. unusual, it can add one of the best market debuts in recent Japanese history.Co-founders Anna and Mizuki Nakajima -- they’re twins -- took their seven-year-old mobile games studio public Friday, and the stock doubled, the strongest market debut of 2021. As of Tuesday’s close, each sister’s 33.75% stake was worth 15.2 billion yen ($141.5 million).In both global gaming and Japanese business, Coly’s success and its 32-year-old executives stand out. Almost three-quarters of its 200 employees are women, and they’ve scored two hits with serial story lines that have kept fans -- also mostly women -- coming back for the next plot twist.The company’s particular genre is called otome, Japanese for “maiden.” No one wins, per se. The thrill comes from the story and players’ attachments to their favorite characters. Fans of Coly games praise their high-quality scripts, graphics and music, and they like the fantasy worlds the company’s created.In Stand My Heroes, the player assembles a squad of handsome drug enforcement officers; in Promise of Wizard, the player goes on a role-playing quest to save the world with the help of magic and good-looking men. Free to download, the games require no special skill. Players pay to reveal additional story lines, not power-ups.The market for otome games is around 80 billion yen, according to Coly’s estimates. That’s just 6% of the 1.3 trillion yen market for smartphone games in Japan, but followers tend to be fanatically devoted and willing to stick with titles for a long time, according to industry analyst Serkan Toto of Kantan Games.One fan said she got hooked on Coly’s games after her favorite real-world celebrity announced his engagement. She didn’t want to give her real name because, she said, she worries people will tease her about her devotion to fictional characters. The game is like a sanctuary, she said, and the characters never disappoint her.In Japan, female fans who get emotionally attached to in-game characters are dubbed “yumejoshi.” Another big segment of the otome audience is called “fujoshi,” players who prefer stories of male friendships, romances and rivalries.Handling such a passionate community can be tricky, as Coly was reminded shortly after its IPO filing. In its investor prospectus, the company referred to its “yumejoshi” and “fujoshi” fans, and players took offense at the appropriation of the terms they typically use in a playful, self-deprecating way. Coly apologized for “inappropriate expressions.”Coly declined to answer questions for this story or make executives available for interviews, citing “consideration to users.”For rising stars in their industry, the 32-year-old Nakajimas keep a relatively low profile. Before starting Coly in 2014, neither had a technical background. Mizuki worked in the investment unit of Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., and Anna spent a stint at Japan’s Sankei newspaper.Mobile otome games are often cheaper to make than the typical console or high-end PC titles, which lowers the barriers to entry for new companies like Coly. It also opens the door to competition and copycats, and few titles stay popular for several years the way Coly’s have.According to its filings, revenue and profits have grown steadily since its start, in stark contrast to the up-and-down results that are more common to mobile game makers in the country. The smooth ascent helped the Nakajimas avoid outside investment. Prior to the IPO, they held on to 90% of the company; the remaining 10% was owned by another executive.“Seeing a pair of women setting up a company and successfully leading it to a stock exchange is truly exceptional in Japan,” said Daisuke Iijima, chief researcher at Teikoku Databank. Only 8% of Japanese firms have female CEOs, most of whom are in their 60s and 70s and inherited the position from a relative, Iijima added. In the software industry, fewer than 5% of companies are led by women.Analysts and investors are still skeptical, said Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda. A couple of hit games could still be considered lucky, and the company will need to expand its appeal beyond its current customer base, he added.One potential new market could be overseas. Global familiarity with anime and the surrounding culture has been growing, said Kantan’s Toto. China and South Korea have embraced Japanese pop culture trends in the past. Nexon Co. saw its U.S. revenue surge after it acquired Pixelberry Studios in 2017, a maker of narrative games for women like Choices: Stories You Play.“There are a lot more Japanophiles around in general now compared to a decade or two ago,” Toto said.The commitment of players can also spill over into the real world, such as when fans of Exnoa Llc.’s Touken Ranbu flocked to shrines and museums and donated tens of millions of yen to restore historic items that game characters were tied to.“The market’s potential is wide open,” said Naoko Kino, president of game consultancy Kyos Co. “Games have never been so close to women thanks to to the ubiquity of smartphones.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan weighing extension of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he is considering extending a coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo region for about two weeks because of concerns that infections have not slowed enough and are continuing to strain medical systems in the region. Suga declared a month-long state of emergency on Jan. 7 for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, and then extended it through March 7. “Our anti-infection measures are in a very important phase,” Suga told reporters Wednesday.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • QAnon influencers are attacking their movement's hyped March 4 event, calling it a false flag conspiracy theory

    QAnon planned for March 4 as its next big date. The movement's influencers are already looking forward to the next goal post.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesWhy Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • U.S. won't 'shy away' from responding when necessary, Pentagon says after Iraq rocket attack

    The United States has shown it won't "shy away" from responding to attacks against its personnel when necessary, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, after a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces. There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.” The earrings were accepted as a wedding gift by the prince, known as MBS, in March 2018, when he had lunch with the Queen during a three-day visit to London. They were among a series of wedding gifts that were then transferred to Kensington Palace in June, the month after the wedding, which was when the Sussexes first knew of their existence. A source close to the Duchess said members of her staff were aware that the earrings had been chosen as part of the Duchess’s tour wardrobe. Saudi Arabia admitted on October 20, three days before the dinner in Fiji, that its officials were responsible for Khashoggi’s death. Staff in London were concerned when they saw the Duchess’s earrings in the media and alerted Kensington Palace, according to The Times. But it was claimed they decided not to take it up with the Sussexes while they were on tour “for fear for what their reaction would be." The following month, the Duchess wore them again to the Prince of Wales's 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace and at that point, an aide is said to have confronted the Duke about the issue. He reportedly looked "shocked" when approached about the concerns. Lawyers for the Sussexes’ denied he was questioned about their provenance, which they said was well known.

  • NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

    Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, things get interesting.