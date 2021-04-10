Twin Turbo Cadillac Escalade Pushes 1200-Horsepower

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This bling wagon will smoke your muscle car in the quarter mile...

Fast SUVs used to be a rarity, with the GMC Typhoon being one of the few on the market. Then the Germans started to get into the high-powered, fast SUV game with Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW really duking it out. Now there are quite a few high-powered, go-fast SUVs on the market, but Cadillac still hasn’t jumped into the arena for reasons we don’t quite understand. After all, the American luxury brand talks nonstop about “taking it to the Germans” and such but it won’t even drop some sick powertrain in the Escalade. Well, thankfully someone did, because quite frankly it’s a move that’s way past due, and this twin-turbo Cadillac Escalade is pretty awesome.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

Is anyone at GM reading this? Can you take notes and pass this up the bureaucratic chain? Something along these lines would be a huge wake-up call to consumers, at least we think so.

We know what you’re thinking – Motorious is really into muscle cars, classics, hotrods, and the like but not tricked-out Escalades. Normally you’d be right. We weren’t rocking one with spinner rims back in 2007 and we certainly don’t get all worked up over one of these luxury barges now, but there’s no denying this build Escalade is something special.

Not convinced? Consider this: under the hood of this luxury SUV is a built 427ci LSX V8 as well as a pair of huge Precision turbos. Supposedly, the setup could be tuned to 1,600-horsepower. At the moment the owner says it’s pushing 1,200. And it’s supposedly a 9-second car. No, really, this big ol’ brick can really get moving. It also has a full roll cage installed. Still not convinced? Watch the video and you might change your mind.

The video starts out the right way, giving you onboard visual and audio of the twin-turbo luxury SUV really going for it. That should strip away at least some hesitance anyone brave enough to click on the video might have. Of course, the haters won’t even get that far and it’s really their loss.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's victory against a union drive in Alabama proved workers want better workplaces, but America's labor laws are too broken to help them get that, experts say

    Experts said the Alabama vote may push regulators to look more closely at how giant tech firms like Amazon exert power over workers.

  • Short-handed Clippers unleash a 41-4 run, then hang on and hold off Rockets

    With Patrick Beverley out indefinitely because of a broken hand and Paul George taking a night off, the Clippers survived a game of wild swings to beat the Rockets on Friday night.

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • CDC says that racism ‘a serious public health threat’

    Agency head Dr. Rochelle Walensky says it will be ‘accelerating’ its work to address racism as a key driver of inequity. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared racism a “serious public health threat” in this country. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, who was named head of the agency by President Joe Biden, said the CDC will be “accelerating” its work to address racism as a fundamental driver of racial and ethnic health inequities in the United States.

  • How NC State players — including quarterback Devin Leary — fared at the spring game

    The returning presumptive starting QB played for a half as the Red team, made up mostly of expected starters, beat the White team 37-17.

  • Will Zalatoris is likely in the final group of the Masters on Saturday. Who is he?

    Former Wake Forest golfer closes his second round at the Masters with three straight birdies to play himself into Saturday’s final pairing with leader Justin Rose.

  • Prince Philip: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies on playing the duke in The Crown

    What was it like to take on the part of the Duke of Edinburgh in the award-winning Netflix series?

  • Libya launches COVID-19 vaccination drive after delays

    Libya's new unity government launched a long-delayed COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday after receiving some 160,000 vaccine doses over the past week, with the prime minister receiving his jab on live television. While Libya is richer than its neighbours due to oil exports, the country's healthcare system has been strained by years of political turmoil and violence, and it has struggled to cope during the pandemic. Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh called it a "blessed day" in the fight against COVID-19 after receiving his shot, without saying which vaccine he had been given.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Scoop: Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel escorted out of RNC retreat

    During this weekend’s highly anticipated donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in Palm Beach, Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was escorted off the premises while his primary opponent, Jane Timken, was allowed to stay, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell Axios.What we’re hearing: The invitation-only event is taking place at the Four Seasons Resort, and the RNC reserved the entire hotel. While Timken, former Ohio GOP chair, was invited to the event “because she is a major donor” — Mandel was not, so he was asked to leave, according to one of the sourcesStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDespite not having his name on the list, Mandel seized on the opportunity to get some face time with top Republican donors while they all were in one place, one source familiar with his plans told Axios.But when the first event formally kicked off at the hotel Friday night, Mandel and others who did not have credentials were asked to leave.A spokesperson for the RNC declined to comment. Mandel's team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Between the lines: Those attending the retreat not only have access to big donors, but also key party players, including former President Trump. Saturday evening, the group will travel to Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is expected to delver remarks and mingle with attendees. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, will also speak. Why it matters: The incident gives Timken more visibility and access to Trump, which is crucial as he continues to be the party’s rainmaker and most influential player. It also underscores how Trump’s efforts to continue leading the GOP have made all interactions with donors high-stakes. Background: Trump previously showed interest in endorsing Timken, but was ultimately talked out of it by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and other top advisers.Mandel and Timken have long been extremely pro-Trump and both are vying to get the former president's endorsement — which could be the deciding factor in who wins the race to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who recently announce he will not run for reelection.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Blythewood baseball rallies for SC Diamond Invitational championship

    It is the fourth time the Bengals have won their won tournament.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

    Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.

  • I'm a 17-year-old Fortnite gamer who's won over $646,000 in two years since going pro. I average about 10 hours of gaming daily.

    Diego Palma, aka Arkhram, is 17 and says he got into gaming while recovering from a knee injury. He later signed with a pro-gaming league at age 14.

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Acceptance rates at elite colleges hit a record low as students face cancelled college entrance exams and online learning difficulties

    Despite a surge in applications because of standardized test cancellations, Ivy Leagues have recorded "record low" admission rates.

  • Arizona man dies, woman rescued from steep ledge in Death Valley National Park

    Officials said that Alexander Lofgren, 32, was dead and Emily Henkel, 27, was hospitalized after they were found in Death Valley National Park.

  • Shohei Ohtani's second start is delayed by a blister

    Shohei Ohtani won't be making his second scheduled turn through the Angels starting rotation because of a blister.