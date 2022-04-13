Twin-Turbo Silverado Races Nissan GT-R

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This really isn’t a fair race for the R35…

We love weird racing matchups, which is what makes the This Vs. That series from Hoonigan so much fun. This time around they pit a twin-turbo Chevy Silverado against a Nissan GT-R R35. We don’t think anyone saw that coming. And while that might seem like an uneven matchup, we have to say the Nissan is heavily modified, so it might stand a chance.

Actually, lots of people would automatically favor the 2010 Nissan GT-R because it looks mean. Like we said, this thing has been heavily modified so it’s pushing a mighty 2,000-horsepower. Channeling that to the tires is a GR6 six-speed transmission. The R35 is wearing a carbon-fiber skin to help what’s normally a portly thing tip the scale at 3,750 lbs., so that’s not too bad considering all the mods.

Still, the R35 is going to have its hands full with the 2004 Chevy Silverado 1500. You can see those massive twin turbos and intake, thanks to there being no hood present, plus a nice 427ci LSX V8 with all the trimmings. That setup is supposedly good for 1,500-hp, but we suspect it might be a littler more. Backing that up is a drag race friendly three-speed transmission. However, this pickup is a little bit more on the heavier side at 4,000 lbs. Usually it’s GT-Rs that have such a disadvantage.

All-wheel drive can be a huge advantage when drag racing. In this race, both vehicles have it, although their systems are different. Plus, a driver still has to know how to optimize launches in their car, because all-wheel drive isn’t foolproof.

So, which of these rides do you think will win out? This is a unique faceoff, considering both are so heavily modified, but let us know before watching the video.

