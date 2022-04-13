Twin-Turbo Silverado Races Nissan GT-R

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This really isn’t a fair race for the R35…

We love weird racing matchups, which is what makes the This Vs. That series from Hoonigan so much fun. This time around they pit a twin-turbo Chevy Silverado against a Nissan GT-R R35. We don’t think anyone saw that coming. And while that might seem like an uneven matchup, we have to say the Nissan is heavily modified, so it might stand a chance.

Check out the latest Motorious Podcast episode here.

Actually, lots of people would automatically favor the 2010 Nissan GT-R because it looks mean. Like we said, this thing has been heavily modified so it’s pushing a mighty 2,000-horsepower. Channeling that to the tires is a GR6 six-speed transmission. The R35 is wearing a carbon-fiber skin to help what’s normally a portly thing tip the scale at 3,750 lbs., so that’s not too bad considering all the mods.

Still, the R35 is going to have its hands full with the 2004 Chevy Silverado 1500. You can see those massive twin turbos and intake, thanks to there being no hood present, plus a nice 427ci LSX V8 with all the trimmings. That setup is supposedly good for 1,500-hp, but we suspect it might be a littler more. Backing that up is a drag race friendly three-speed transmission. However, this pickup is a little bit more on the heavier side at 4,000 lbs. Usually it’s GT-Rs that have such a disadvantage.

All-wheel drive can be a huge advantage when drag racing. In this race, both vehicles have it, although their systems are different. Plus, a driver still has to know how to optimize launches in their car, because all-wheel drive isn’t foolproof.

So, which of these rides do you think will win out? This is a unique faceoff, considering both are so heavily modified, but let us know before watching the video.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Car Sales Are Already in a Recession. Why One Analyst Still Likes GM and Ford.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • This crowdsourced site shames car dealers for huge markups

    The practice of record-high markups has grown common enough to trigger pushback from car companies and buyers.

  • EV Roundup: Updates From Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM) Create Buzz

    Tesla (TSLA) grabs the limelight with updates involving recall, price hike of Model 3 and the grand opening of the Austin gigafactory. General Motors' (GM) $2-billion EV investment in Canada also draws attention.

  • Mazda Miata will live on as 'brand icon' in shifting market

    Mazda MX-5 Miata will stay pure in concept as a lightweight roadster with a combustion engine, says European exec Joachim Kunz.

  • Charging Into the Future With EVs

    Toyota Motors (TM) has recently announced that its cutting-edge bZ4X SUV will start hitting dealership floors this spring and Tesla (TSLA) recently hosted Cyber Rodeo, an event that celebrated the opening of its new Giga Texas factory.

  • Toyota Launches Its Very First EV

    Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla , Ford , General Motors , Volkswagen and electric truck start-up Rivian . Most of Toyota's current EV sales are hybrids powered by a combination of battery-powered and internal combustion engine motors.

  • Dior, Louis Vuitton power first-quarter sales at LVMH

    PARIS (Reuters) -Robust demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products boosted first-quarter sales at the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, kicking off earnings season for the industry with a show of resilience despite geopolitical tensions, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and volatile stock markets. High-end fashion brands drove a 30% rise in sales of its largest division, fashion and leather goods, on a like-for-like basis, beating analyst expectations of 17%, according to consensus estimates cited by RBC. "The year starts on a high note," said Luca Solca of Bernstein, citing "another material beat" of consensus expectations, particularly the fashion and leather goods activity.

  • Toyota To Launch Its New Electric SUV On May 12 In Japan

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to launch its new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), bZ4X BEV, on May 12 in Japan. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated platform is a first for Toyota. It aims to offer power efficiency (128Wh/km), a cruising range for practical driving of 559 km, and a battery retention ratio of 90% after 10 years. In Japan, all vehicles will be leased to eliminate customer concerns regarding BEVs, while implementing battery management for all vehicles to promote t

  • Infinite Storm (30 Second On Demand Spot 1)

    As an experienced climber (Naomi Watts) ascends Mt. Washington, she turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. But on her way down, she encounters a lone, stranded man, and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives and they succumb to the storm. Based on a true story.

  • Renault considering shifting production of Alpine A110 successor to UK -La Tribune

    PARIS (Reuters) -French car marker Renault is considering shifting production of the successor to its Alpine A110 model to Britain, news website La Tribune reported. La Tribune reported that Renault is considering to transfer production of the successor to the Alpine A110 to its partner Lotus. The car is currently produced in a factory in Dieppe, France, where in the future a new electric SUV would be produced, La Tribune wrote.

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Elon Musk Won’t Join Twitter’s Board

    Elon Musk is reversing his plans to be on Twitter’s board after he was awarded a seat for becoming its biggest shareholder.