Twin YouTube pranksters plead guilty to staging fake bank robberies

FILE PHOTO: 2019 Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes, twins known for provocative video gags, have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two fake bank robberies they staged in California, one of which led to police drawing their guns on the brothers' unsuspecting Uber driver.

The 23-year-old brothers were originally each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment by violence, menace or fraud, and two misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting an emergency in connection with the Oct. 15, 2019, pranks in the city of Irvine.

Those charges carried a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

But the brothers accepted a bargain offered by the judge reducing the felony count to a misdemeanor and imposing a more lenient sentence - probation and 160 hours of community service - in return for a guilty plea.

The judge also ordered the brothers, who boast nearly 7 million subscribers on YouTube, to stop making videos mimicking criminal behavior, the district attorney's office said.

The plea was entered in court Tuesday over the objection of prosecutors who felt the tougher charges were warranted given the potential danger to the community, Kimberly Edds, the district attorney's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday. A similar stunt in Tennessee last February ended with the prankster fatally shot by his "victim," she said.

In the Stokes case, the brothers dressed in black clothing and ski masks and carried duffle bags full of cash as they pretended to flee from a bank robbery, while their videographer recorded the stunt.

The brothers hailed an Uber, whose operator refused to drive them, all of which an onlooker took for a carjacking in progress. Police arrived and ordered the Uber driver out of his vehicle at gunpoint before realizing it was a gag.

The officers let the Stokes brothers go with a warning, but they repeated the stunt four hours later at a university campus and were arrested, prosecutors said.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Meme misrepresents Biden's actions on border and schools

    A meme criticizing the Biden administration for having "open borders" and "empty schools" uses a photo of Israel-West Bank border. We rate it false.

  • Women frequently experience sexual harassment at work, yet few claims ever reach a courtroom

    Unwanted touching in the office is an all-too-common experience for women. anyaberkutiStock via Getty ImagesSexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including at least three from current or former aides, are a reminder of just how commonplace unwanted touching, propositioning and other inappropriate behavior is in the workplace. My recent research explores the prevalence of toxic work environments – like the one described in Albany, New York – and just how startlingly common sexual harassment at work is. I discovered that even when women try to find justice by suing their alleged abusers, their cases rarely see a courtroom. An all-too-common experience My own extensive review of numerous studies, surveys and reports shows that sexual harassment at work is a very common occurrence for women, regardless of age or income level. The numerous studies and surveys reveal that the share of women who experience sexual harassment at work could be as low as 25% or as high as 75%. The actual numbers varied considerably, depending on industry, location and how the question was worded, but they were generally quite high. This kind of unlawful conduct occurs across all sectors of the economy, but recent studies show a high prevalence of sexually hostile conduct associated with workers in the gig economy and the fast-food industry. Winning claims gets harder Perhaps most troubling is the perception – and unfortunate reality – that engaging in this conduct will result in no real consequences. Indeed, among women who have experienced unwanted sexual advances in the workplace, almost all reported that male harassers usually go unpunished. My review of case law and data bears this out. The vast majority of sexual harassment claims are pursued through the civil courts and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Unlike prosecution under criminal law, civil plaintiffs may sue for damages, and the burden of proof is lower in these cases. Additionally, criminal cases typically require more egregious conduct, such as a sexual assault, though some claims may proceed in both courts. Under Title VII, harassment victims may sue their employer for sexual conduct that is deemed unwelcome, severe or pervasive, and when the employer has failed to properly act. The Supreme Court raises the bar But, as the Supreme Court has become increasingly conservative under Chief Justice John Roberts, it has added additional procedural hurdles for all employment discrimination victims, including those pursuing sexual harassment claims. Most notably, in cases brought in 2007 and 2009, the Supreme Court articulated a rigid new standard for bringing civil claims – that the plaintiffs must allege a “plausible” claim for relief – which makes it far harder for workplace victims to bring them. The plausibility standard is particularly difficult for employment discrimination plaintiffs to satisfy. These claims often require a showing of discriminatory intent, which can be difficult to establish early in a case. The court also made it harder for women to aggregate their discrimination claims after it raised the threshold for all class-action lawsuits in a 2011 case involving Walmart. This raised the bar for women who sue their employers alleging pay and promotion discrimination. The same higher standard now applies to class-action sexual harassment claims as well. It’s often easier for a victim to prevail when a supervisor is involved in the unlawful conduct because, where a hostile work environment is established, the burden of proof shifts to the employer to show that it acted responsibly. But in 2013, the court changed who counts as a supervisor in the workplace, limiting it to someone with the power to hire, fire, promote or otherwise tangibly affect the accuser’s employment. An analysis found that this quickly resulted in 43 case dismissals. Claims of sexual harassment with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency established to administer and enforce civil rights laws against workplace discrimination, have remained quite consistent over the past decade. Of the 6,500 to 8,000 or so cases each year, only about 3% to 6% ever make it to a jury trial. What happens to the thousands of other cases is less clear because of the many variables and mixed reporting standards. Cases may be dismissed early in the case, during discovery or even right before trial. Compiling this data in any meaningful way can be difficult, if not impossible. To add to this problem, many other cases are settled, often pursuant to a nondisclosure agreement, which means the parties can’t talk about what’s in it, so the exact outcome in these cases may never be publicly known. Indeed, many potential claims may even be settled before a case is ever filed, further skewing any case data in this area. Gov. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign. Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP Rejected claims My analysis of some individual harassment claims is still quite revealing and shows that the courts are – in many instances – failing to give these claims the attention they deserve. These courts seem to be requiring an almost impossible level of detail by the plaintiffs early in the case. For example, in one recent case, a federal court dismissed a claim in which the alleged victim, a customer service agent and administrative assistant, asserted in part that her co-worker rubbed his genitals against her buttocks. In rejecting the claim, the court found the allegations insufficient, concluding that the victim “fails [to] offer sufficient factual detail that would allow the court to reasonably infer the frequency in which [the co-worker’s] actions occurred over the course of her employment with [the employer].” Another court dismissed a claim in which the alleged victim, who worked as a janitor at a manufacturing facility, maintained that she was instructed by a manager not to speak with other workers without permission “because she was a married woman” and that her fellow employees would be “trying to sniff that.” The court held that the worker did not allege enough detail in the complaint to provide sufficient “facts to raise her right to relief above the speculative level.” And in a case in which a prison worker alleged that she was required to observe while “a female visitor masturbated in front of a male inmate” and overheard lewd language, the court found that there was not “a plausible hostile environment claim,” at least partially as a result of the court’s belief that the worker could not establish that any of the conduct occurred “because of Plaintiff’s sex.” In reaching this decision, the court specifically relied on the newly rigid plausibility standard adopted by the Supreme Court. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Given the difficulty women have prevailing on these claims, it may not seem surprising that Cuomo has mounted a defense and resisted calls to resign from not only his Republican rivals but members of his own Democratic Party as well. Until employers and others are held to account in court for this type of unlawful harassing conduct, I believe that there will not be any relief for thousands of victims of sexual harassment.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joseph A. Seiner, University of South Carolina. Read more:Almost 90% of sexual assault victims do not go to police — this is how we can achieve justice for survivorsWomen take a hit for reporting sexual harassment, but #MeToo may be changing that Joseph A. Seiner does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Asian American executives at DoorDash, YouTube, Facebook donated $10 million to support the AAPI community

    DoorDash founder Tony Xu, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joined nearly 1,000 other business executives in signing the letter.

  • A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

    It was a stark message: A convoy of masked Shiite militiamen, armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, drove openly through central Baghdad denouncing the U.S. presence in Iraq and threatening to cut off the prime minister's ear. The ominous display underscored the growing threat that rogue militias loyal to Tehran pose for Iraq. It came at a time when Baghdad seeks to bolster relations with its Arab neighbors and is gearing up for early elections, scheduled for October, amid a worsening economic crisis and a global pandemic.

  • Swiss hostage in Mali: Remains of missionary identified

    Béatrice Stöckli had been working in Timbuktu when she was kidnapped by jihadists in 2016.

  • Sobriety tags check offenders' alcohol levels every half hour

    As the nation’s pubs ready themselves to reopen, many of us look forward to that first long-awaited drink with friends and family. However, for a reckless few, alcohol-fuelled behaviour can have devastating consequences. Whether it be the punch-ups at closing time, unprovoked attacks in the street or domestic abuse, alcohol is a contributing factor in almost 40 per cent of all violent crime in England and Wales. These alcohol-fuelled crimes cost the country £21.5 billion every single year. That’s why today marks a particularly proud moment for me. Ten years after I first proposed them, ‘sobriety tags’ are finally being rolled out across England. Offenders who commit a crime under the influence can now be ordered by a judge to wear a tag around their ankle for up to four months to ensure they stay sober. The probation service is alerted if alcohol is detected in their sweat, and they could find themselves back in the dock if they drink. The vast majority don’t. Both in early trials and since they began being used in Wales in October, the tags have overwhelmingly kept people on the straight and narrow. Offenders stayed alcohol-free on over 95 per cent of the days they were monitored. One, a military veteran whose drink problem led him down a path of crime and in and out of prison, told me the tag had saved his life. He knew his drinking had got out of control when he was convicted of domestic abuse but, for him, curfews and exclusions didn’t work. If he wasn’t allowed in a pub, he would drink on the street. If he had to be home by a certain time, then he’d just continue drinking on his couch. What did work, however, was the sobriety tag. He’s been completely alcohol and crime free ever since and is now in a new relationship and looking for work. But sobriety is not the only gain. Ultimately these tags mean less crime, fewer victims and safer homes for those whose lives are blighted by alcohol-induced domestic abuse. This is a tool that will help keep our towns and cities free from the type of reckless crime and casual violence that haunts neighbourhoods up and down the country. It will also help protect our brave emergency workers, the police and paramedics who too often end up in the firing line simply for doing their jobs. That’s why we’re augmenting the tags with targeted, professional support so offenders can manage their drinking behaviour when the tag comes off. Breaking the self-destructive cycle of offending we too often see. Electronic monitoring is a powerful tool, helping police and probation officers keep an eye on dangerous and prolific offenders round the clock. And now we are taking it to the next level, using it more often and more creatively. Early next month, we will begin tagging serial burglars and robbers when they are released from prison in a world first. Their locations will be monitored by GPS satellites 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that they will be deterred from reoffending. If not put off, police will be able to pin them to the scene of the crime. GPS tags are also being used by the probation service to ensure dangerous offenders aren’t going where they shouldn’t, such as near the homes of victims or their families, and to keep tabs on terrorists released from prison. Today marks an important shift in our approach to alcohol-related crime and an innovative, new step in confronting a particularly stubborn and ugly domestic abuse problem. My message to offenders is simple: sober up or a tag will mandate your sobriety, and show you the way to a better future. Kit Malthouse MP is the Minister for Crime and Policing

  • Professor put camera in teen’s room ‘to bond with her,’ Oklahoma documents say

    He faces several charges and has been placed on leave from the university.

  • 2022 Kia EV6 Preview

    Kia has unveiled its first pure electric vehicle to be designed as an EV from the ground up. It’s based on the company’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that also serves the upcoming...

  • How to Stimulate Hair Growth (Because Pandemic-Related Hair Loss Is Real)

    Nope, it’s not just you—or your imagination. Stress-induced hair loss has risen in the past year. (According to Google, the average number of searches on the topic surpasses 829,000 times a month in the U.S....

  • TikTok challenge leaves 12-year-old Colorado boy ‘fighting’ for his life, family says

    “I am praying for him every day.”

  • Outgoing Houston police chief on Deshaun Watson: “We stand ready to investigate all allegations”

    Attorney Buzbee had said he’d present evidence of alleged misconduct by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Houston Police Department. On Tuesday night, Buzbee abruptly abandoned that position, claiming that potential biases related to him and/or to Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have caused Buzbee to not share the information with the HPD. Outgoing Houston police [more]

  • Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from China’s official stance on the case. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran. She maintains her innocence and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Get tough on China or risk losing control of global trade, UK tells G7

    Britain pushed G7 allies on Wednesday to get tough on China over its trade practices or risk losing control of the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organization rules. Trade minister Liz Truss hosted a meeting with her G7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate.

  • ‘Second Nature’: How technology is remaking our world, for better or worse

    This is a bad time for Mother Nature — but it’s no use trying to turn the clock back. Instead, why not turn the clock forward? That’s what Nathaniel Rich prescribes for what’s ailing the environment in “Second Nature: Scenes From a World Remade.” And he lays out the symptoms to support his diagnosis. One set of symptoms is the global prevalence of pollutants, including a class of synthetic chemicals called PFAS. Nearly every American has been exposed to PFAS, which is used in nonstick cookware as well as water-repellant and stain-resistant products. An infamous case of PFAS water contamination and its health effects… Read More

  • 2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested

    Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show appeared in court for the first time Tuesday after being arrested on federal fraud charges alleging they cheated hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme. Jennifer Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, were arrested in Utah on charges including conspiracy that were unsealed in New York City, authorities announced. Prosecutors set several conditions for Shah and Smith to be released that bar them from contacting each other, traveling outside of Utah — unless it's to New York for a court appearance — or engaging in telemarketing.

  • YouTube Refuses to Remove Anti-Asian Song, Drawing Staff Ire

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube’s refusal to remove a song some employees find racist to people of Asian origin has caused a fracas inside the company, the latest clash in a growing national debate about anti-Asian hate.Workers at Google’s YouTube recently posted on internal message boards to criticize executives who decided against taking down videos featuring the rap song “Meet the Flockers,” which debuted in 2014 from recording artist YG. The track, about a burglary, includes lyrics that encourage the targeting of neighborhoods where Chinese people live.Over the past year, there’s been a surge in violence against members of Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, culminating in the fatal shooting of eight people, including six Asian-American women, at three Atlanta area spas on March 16.Anti-Asian Bigotry Surges as Many in Tech Look On: Fully ChargedThe disagreement over “Meet the Flockers” began when some YouTube employees asked the company’s Trust & Safety team to purge the song from the video platform. An executive from that department, and another content policy leader, denied the request in an email to staff on March 22.“We find this video to be highly offensive and understand it is painful for many to watch, including many in Trust & Safety and especially given the ongoing violence against the Asian community,” the executives wrote. While the lyrics may otherwise violate the company’s hate speech policy, they said YouTube makes exceptions for clips that have an Educational, Documentary, Scientific or Artistic (EDSA) context.“While we debated this decision at length amongst our policy experts, we made the difficult decision to leave the video up to enforce our policy consistently and avoid setting a precedent that may lead to us having to remove a lot of other music on YouTube,” they added in the email, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.“YouTube has an open culture and employees are encouraged to share their views, even when they disagree with a decision,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement. “We’ll continue this dialogue as part of our ongoing work to balance openness with protecting the YouTube community at large.” The company asked Bloomberg to keep the executives’ names confidential for security reasons.In the final quarter of 2020, YouTube said it removed more than 97,000 videos and over 46 million comments for violating the company’s policies on hate speech.The debate at YouTube is the latest example of Silicon Valley workers and executives being at loggerheads over the societal or moral implications of a company’s business decisions. Alphabet Inc.’s Google has previously faced worker outrage over an effort to build a censored search engine for China, an AI contract with the U.S. military and a giant exit package for an executive accused of sexual misconduct.Google at War: Employees in Rebellion Over Military ContractsWhile the YouTube decision on “Meet the Flockers” underscores a belief in artistic expression, music is a significant revenue stream for the platform because much of it is ad-supported, including some songs by YG.In response to the memo from executives, an employee comment on an internal message board racked up more than 430 up-votes from colleagues: “This is your perfect opportunity to demonstrate your leadership as a lead for ‘Racial Justice Initiative.’ Which side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge do you want to be on?” The latter statement refers to Bloody Sunday, when Black civil rights activists marching from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery were brutally attacked by police in 1965.The YouTube executives pledged to hold a special townhall, coordinated with YouTube’s head of diversity and inclusion, to discuss the issue. That happened on Thursday and employees left the virtual meeting unsatisfied. They took to Memegen, Google’s internal meme generator page, to ridicule their bosses.“# of direct answers in a Townhall ZERO,” was the text of one meme plastered over a gif of former U.S. President Bill Clinton saying the word, “zero.” More than 160 colleagues liked the post.Workers especially criticized one executive’s statement that his wife is Asian-American during the townhall.“Asian wives are not a credential,” one employee wrote. The message was superimposed on a photo of woman wearing a T-shirt that read, “I don’t need to know about your Asian wife.”“‘Someone I know is Asian,’” one staffer wrote on a cartoon image. “Is this a valid excuse for why the video is allowed to stay on YouTube?”Read the full email explaining YouTube’s rationale here:Hi everyone,Thank you for raising this issue. We lead YouTube’s Trust & Safety and Content Policy teams that are responsible for creating and enforcing the content policies that govern YouTube.We’ll start by saying we find this video to be highly offensive and understand it is painful for many to watch, including many in Trust & Safety and especially given the ongoing violence against the Asian community. One of the biggest challenges of working in Trust & Safety is that sometimes we have to leave up content we disagree with or find offensive.Our hate speech policy prohibits content promoting violence or hatred against protected groups, for attributes like race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and expression. Sometimes videos that otherwise violate our policies are allowed to stay up if they have Educational, Documentary, Scientific or Artistic context. This is what allows us to preserve things like stand up comedy routines containing offensive material or even raw, sometimes violent news footage shared by journalists or NGOs.In this case, this video receives an EDSA exception as a musical performance. While EDSA is not a free pass for any content, there are likely thousands of music videos that would otherwise violate policies including Sex & Nudity, Violent or Graphic Content and Hate Speech were it not for these sorts of EDSA exceptions. As a result, removing this video would have far-reaching implications for other musical content containing similarly violent or offensive lyrics, in genres ranging from rap to rock. While we debated this decision at length amongst our policy experts, we made the difficult decision to leave the video up to enforce our policy consistently and avoid setting a precedent that may lead to us having to remove a lot of other music on YouTube.We can always do more to improve our hate and harassment policies. We frequently engage with our ERGs while developing these policies, and will continue to do so: We also realize that responding to a bug isn’t enough. To that end, we’re working with our Head of Diversity & Inclusion and others now to set up the right forum to hear your questions and concerns on how we can better make YouTube a more inclusive platform.These are difficult lines to draw and we will continue working to try to get this right. Thanks again for raising this issue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TikTokers throw unconventional gender reveal for new daughter: ‘So much joy and love’

    These foster parents had an epic gender reveal for their 12-year-old daughter after they officially adopted her.

  • David Dobrik lost close-to-everything after a Vlog Squad rape allegation. Here's how the backlash unfolded.

    An Insider investigation reported an allegation of sexual assault against a former Vlog Squad member. Here's a timeline of the reaction to the news.

  • UN special envoy tells Security Council "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar

    United Nations special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council during a meeting Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar and urged the council to act, according to AFP.Why it matters: The military junta that usurped power from Myanmar's democratically elected government in February has killed hundreds of protesters during anti-coup demonstration across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," special envoy Schraner Burgener told the council.She added that it must consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the course of events because the junta is not capable of managing the country, according to Reuters.Of note: The Security Council failed to formally condemn the military coup in February after Russia and China opposed the action, according to Reuters.The big picture: Tensions have also flared between the military and armed ethnic minority groups.The military launched an airstrike against territory controlled by the Karen ethnic minority on Sunday, killing two Karen guerrillas and sending around 3,000 villagers across the border into Thailand.A group of elected lawmakers who were unable to take their seats in parliament because of the coup wants the ethnic minority groups to form an army to oppose the government armed forces, according to AP.The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that it expects the civil unrest and violence occurring in Myanmar to continue.Go deeper ... Russia and Myanmar: A pariah to the West is a friend to PutinLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asian Seniors Find Their Cars Burned to a Crisp in Oakland

    A pair of Asian neighbors in their 60s and 70s fell victim to car fires in Oakland, California on Saturday. A vehicle owned by his Chinese neighbor, which was parked directly behind his car, also caught fire. While Oakland Fire doesn’t have any evidence yet to confirm foul play— Mr. Chheng and his senior neighbor, who is Chinese and doesn’t want to be identified feel scared of retaliation if they were targeted.