Twinkies Cereal: A classic American snack is becoming a breakfast food

It's officially OK to eat Twinkies for breakfast.

Hostess Brands and Post Consumer Brands announced Wednesday that the popular golden pastry is hitting grocery stores across the country in cereal form by the end of the year.

The sugary cereal "replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite," the brands said in a joint press release.

The box of cereal will cost around $4, according to People. And the breakfast snack looks like tiny golden nuggets. There's no cream in the center of the cereal version.

A serving of Twinkies cereal contains 180 calories,135 milligrams of sodium and 16 grams of sugar, according to Newsweek.

Twinkies, a snack that basically never spoils, have been around for about 90 years. The Hostess brand ceased production and filed for Bankruptcy in 2012 but brought the golden snack cake back the following year.

The comeback spawned limited-edition flavors like chocolate and orange creme pop.

Post Consumer Brands said it conducted multiple consumer tests before announcing the cereal version. "We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl," said Josh Jans, brand manager of cereal partnerships at Post.

There are other bite-sized cereal versions of classic American snacks such as Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes.

