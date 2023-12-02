Twinkle Lights Parade: what you need to know, road closures, restrooms and where to stream the events

Dec. 2—The Twinkle Lights Parade will be making its way down Nob Hill along Central Avenue from Washington to Girard SE Saturday evening.

The road will be closed between Girard and San Mateo SE starting at 3 p.m. and there will not be a way to cross Central, the city's website stated.

There will be a free park-and-ride services available from the southwest corner of Lomas and University NE to Johnson Field, which will start at 3 p.m. going until 10:30 p.m.

If you are planning on parking in Nob Hill, be sure to obey all posted parking signs and avoid blocking residents' driveway access.

There will be a variety of paid parking lots in the area, the website added.

Restrooms will be located at:

Central SE and Adams St.Central SE and Sierra DriveCentral SE and Hermosa DriveCentral SE and Bryn Mawr DriveCentral SE and Dartmouth Drive

The parade will begin at 5:15 p.m., if you cannot make it in person, our media partners at KOAT7, as well as other media outlets, will be streaming the parade live.

This evening's weather is forecast to drop from the low-40s to mid-30s, so be sure to dress accordingly.