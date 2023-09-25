Twins accused of assaulting mom

Sep. 24—Twin brothers were arrested Thursday afternoon after their mom accused them of assaulting her, one with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 1100 block of East 44th Street shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, the 35-year-old mother of 17-year-old twins, Jazarion and Jamarion Rogers, told them the boys forced their way into her bedroom and Jazarion threatened to kill her while pointing a knife at her, the report stated.

She said Jamarion then forcefully removed a laptop from her, causing her finger to bleed, the report stated.

According to the report, Jazarion admitted to using the knife to open his mother's locked door and demanding money from her while he still had the knife in his hand.

Jamarion acknowledged to he took the laptop from his mom, the report stated.

Jazarion was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, while Jamarion was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Jazarion Rogers remained in the Ector County jail Sunday on a $40,000 surety bond. Jamarion Rogers also remained in custody on a $2,500 surety bond.