Twins arrested in catalytic converter theft

Feb. 27—MOSES LAKE — A pair of twin brothers are in the Grant County Jail after being spotted stealing a catalytic converter, according to a statement from the Moses Lake Police Department.

Nicholas Andrew Anardi and Trevor Mason Anardi, both 32, of Moses Lake were arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft, according to the post.

Just after noon, a resident of the neighborhood near Moses Lake High School reportedly saw a man, later identified as Trevor Anardi, get out of a vehicle and crawl under a Moses Lake School District vehicle in the high school parking lot. The neighbor confronted Anardi, who took off running with the catalytic converter from the vehicle in his hand, according to the statement. The vehicle Anardi had gotten out of sped away shortly after.

Grant County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Nick Overland quickly located the suspect vehicle at a residence on Potato Hill Road, the statement said, adding that there was a long history of criminal activity at that location. Both Trevor Anardi and his twin brother Nicholas Anardi were taken into custody with assistance from Moses Lake Police officers.

Officers also located property believed to have been taken in a burglary earlier in the month, according to the statement.