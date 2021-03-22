Twins charged in April 2020 murder, mutilation of man in Detroit

Mar. 22—DETROIT — Twin brothers face murder and mutilation charges in the slaying of a man whose body was found shot and burned in April 2020.

Christian and Christopher Kidd, 25, are not identical twins, but face an identical slate of charges: first-degree murder, felony murder, unlawful imprisonment and mutilation of a dead body.

Both have been denied bond and both will remain at Wayne County Jail as their cases proceed.

On April 19, 2020, Detroit police found an unidentified man's burned and shot body on the 2900 block of Pingree. That's on Detroit's west side, south of Joy Road, west of Linwood.

The Wayne County medical examiner didn't immediately respond to a request for the victim's identity.

While Christopher Kidd has been bound over for trial at Wayne County Circuit Court, Christian Kidd's case is in the beginning stages after charges against him were dropped and then refiled last week.

Christian Kidd's court-appointed attorney, William Winters of Detroit, confirmed the case was dropped at a hearing last week. He had requested an in-person hearing, which was delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of a competency examination.

Christian Kidd was considered competent to stand trial on Friday. But at that same hearing, the state dismissed its case.

The state refiled the same charges, but Winters said that because he was court-appointed to the first case, Kidd could be assigned a different attorney.

Patrick Nyenhuis, attorney for Christopher Kidd, said the refiling in Christian's case will likely delay his client's case.

"We don't even know when the next in-person trial will be," Nyenhuis said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for information.