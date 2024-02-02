Twins dead after being found unresponsive in car parked on South Florida interstate

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A pair of 3-year-old fraternal twins are dead after being found unresponsive in the back of a car early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County, Fla.

Police confirmed they responded to a call for emergency medical distress at about 2 a.m. EST for a vehicle stopped northbound on Interstate 95 a short distance from Florida's Turnpike extension.

Audio from a 911 call describes one person performing CPR on one of the fraternal twins. Another call minutes later reported a second unconscious child.

"There was an unresponsive child and shortly after that, another call was received that another juvenile was unresponsive," Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin told WSVN during an update around 7:30 a.m. EST.

Police have not said what rendered the children unconscious.

Both were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital but were later pronounced dead, despite medical intervention.

As first responders were arriving, a woman who had been in the vehicle jumped from the railing of the on-ramp, falling onto railway tracks below.

She was taken to a hospital in Aventura, Fla., where she remained in critical condition.

Police have not elaborated on her relationship to the children.

"Right now our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together. There are many questions that they have that they are working to find answers to," Martin said Friday.

Sections of the highway were shut down for hours but have since re-opened.