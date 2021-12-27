Twins, dog found dead in apparent homicide-suicide at Troy home

Detroit Free Press file photo

Police believe a 23-year-old man killed his twin brother and shot his father before turning the gun on himself in Troy early Monday.

A family dog was also found shot to death, police said.

A 62-year-old man called 911 at 12:23 a.m. from a home on Lark Drive saying he had been shot by his 23-year-old son, Troy police said. Almost simultaneously, the dispatch center received a second call notifying the operator of a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive.

At the Lark Drive home, paramedics of Alliance Mobile Health treated the wounded man and transported him to an area hospital, police said.

A 23-year-old man, who had been shot, was found dead in the basement. A 64-year-old female, present at the time of the shootings, was uninjured.

The vehicle that crashed on Parrot Drive was registered to the Lark Drive address. Inside was the twin of the man found dead in the basement. He was dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“He is believed to be responsible for the shooting death of his twin brother in the basement of the residence and shooting of his father upstairs," Troy police said in a news release. "The family dog was also found shot and deceased in the backseat of the vehicle.”

Police believe a single handgun was used in the shootings; it was recovered from the vehicle.

“Investigators have spoken to the father, who remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital,” police said. “All involved are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Troy twins found dead along with dog in apparent homicide-suicide