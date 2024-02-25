Twins who grew up in foster system walk for Darnel Taylor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are more than 400,000 kids in foster care across the United States, and twin brothers who were placed in the foster care system are on a mission to fight for every single kid.

Davon and Tavon Woods, originally from South Carolina, formed Foster Kids Matter. The brothers said their time in the foster care system was not ideal.

The brothers went 17 years not knowing anything about their biological parents.

They spend their Saturday afternoon in Columbus, walking a mile in honor of Darnel Taylor, the 5-year-old boy whose legal guardian, Pammy May, is accused of killing him.

The Woods said when something like this happens, they feel it’s important that they show up.

“I mean, that’s what we do because so much kids go through so much and they feel like they don’t have a voice, so that’s what we do, we are a voice for the voiceless,” Tavon Woods said. “So much kids, they go on about life that’s been in foster care and many of us can never open up their mouth. And we just doing that part of speaking up and raising awareness.”

“My question to the world is, you know, when is it, when is it going to, when is it going to stop?” Davon Woods said. “You know, when are the people in the world going to start taking these cases seriously? Because what we’ve been seeing is just child after child and it’s like after the kid dies, people talk about it for a couple of weeks and then it’s just like another child that’s forgotten.”

The brothers hope to one day open a facility for kids who are currently in the foster care system.

Maye appeared in Franklin County court this week on charges of murder and kidnapping. A judge set her bond at $4 million.

