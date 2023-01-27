Twins kidnapping suspect charged with previously stealing two vehicles

Columbus police say Nalah T. Jackson, 24, seen here at a convenience store in Huber Heights near Dayton, abducted the 5-month-old twin Thomas boys when she stole their mother's running 2010 Honda Accord in December from outside the Donatos Pizza in the Short North while she was inside picking up a DoorDash order for delivery.

A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside the week before Christmas is now facing charges related to allegedlystealing two vehicles earlier in December and crashing them.

Nalah T. Jackson, 24, could also potentially face charges related to a 2021 car theft on Ohio State University's campus, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office.

On Friday, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Jackson on two felony charges related to a Dec. 2 incident: theft and receiving stolen property.

Jackson was allegedly driving a car stolen earlier that day in Columbus when she crashed it near the intersection of Bridge Street and Frantz Road in Dublin, according to G.W. Wharton, deputy chief counsel for the grand jury unit in the Franklin County Prosecutor's office.

"Somebody was getting out to help her, left her vehicle, then Ms. Jackson got into that good Samaritan's car and stole that," Wharton said.

Jackson drove a short distance and crashed the second car, Wharton said.

The receiving stolen property charge is related to the first car and the theft charge is related to the second car.

Wharton said Jackson was injured but he did not know to what extent. She was transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and heavily sedated, meaning Dublin police could not question her at the time, Wharton said.

Because Jackson was hospitalized for her injuries, police did not arrest her and forwarded info to the county prosecutor's office for direct indictment, said Rebecca Myers, a spokeswoman for the City of Dublin.

The other alleged incident dates from November 2021, when Ohio State University police said Jackson was in a 2020 Honda CRV reported stolen from the university's campus. Wharton said that incident is still under review for possible presentation to a county grand jury.

University police charged Jackson in January 2022 in Franklin County Municipal Court with receiving stolen property. According to a signed statement submitted by a university police detective to the court, property inside the car yielded DNA evidence that matches Jackson, "a known offender."

The case was dismissed in Municipal Court last week at the request of prosecutors. Common Pleas courts handle felony cases like receiving stolen property charges.

Jackson is already facing federal charges for the Dec. 19 car theft that set off a national search. She is charged with two counts of kidnapping a minor. If Jackson is convicted of the counts as charged, she faces 20 years to life in prison on each count.

Jackson is accused of stealing a Honda Accord on Dec. 19 that Wilhemina Barnett, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kason and Ky'air Thomas, had left running with them in the backseat while she went into a Donatos Pizza in the Short North to pick up a DoorDash food order to deliver.

The following morning, Ky'Air was found in the parking lot outside the Dayton International Airport wrapped in a blanket and in a car seat. Kason, Jackson and the Honda were still missing.

On Dec. 22, after two women tipped off Indianapolis police, Jackson was arrested. The women, who are cousins, then went to the area where they first met Jackson and found Kason inside Barnett's car, which was sitting in the parking lot of a pizza shop in downtown Indianapolis. They went to a nearby restaurant to alert Indianapolis police inside and officers retrieved Kason.

