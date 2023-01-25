Twins kidnapping suspect to remain in federal custody pending trial

Columbus police say Nalah T. Jackson, 24, seen here at a convenience store in Huber Heights near Dayton, abducted the 5-month-old twin Thomas boys when she stole their mother's running 2010 Honda Accord in December from outside the Donatos Pizza in the Short North while she was inside picking up a DoorDash order for delivery.

A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside last month and setting off a national search will remain in jail pending a federal trial after she waived her right to a detention hearing Wednesday.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson ordered Jackson to be held in federal custody until her trial on two counts of kidnapping a minor. If Jackson is convicted of the counts as charged, she faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on each count.

If Jackson had opted to have the detention hearing, federal prosecutors would have argued that Jackson should remain in jail pretrial.

"That's based on the fact that each count carries up to life in prison and the counts as charged do contain acts of violence toward minor children," Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily K. Czerniejewski said at Jackson's first appearance in federal court last week.

Franklin County prosecutors are expected to dismiss Jackson's local kidnapping charges (a person can only be tried for a crime once).

Jackson is accused of taking a Honda Accord on Dec. 19 that Wilhemina Barnett, the mother of 5-month-old twin boys Kason and Ky'air Thomas, had left running with them in the backseat while she went into a Donatos Pizza in the Short North to pick up food to deliver.

The following morning, Ky'Air was found in the parking lot outside the Dayton International Airport wrapped in a blanket and in a car seat. Kason, Jackson and the Honda were still missing. On Dec. 22, after two women tipped off Indianapolis police, Jackson was arrested and Kason was found hours later inside the Honda.

Jackson is also facing misdemeanor charges in Franklin County of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing from an unrelated incident that occurred in November in Gahanna. Additionally, Jackson is charged with multiple traffic violations, including driving while under suspension and failure to stop at an accident from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the intersection of Route 33 and Frantz Road.

