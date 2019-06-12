Twins overtake Mariners in 8th, hold on to win

Marwin Gonzalez's go-ahead, two-out single highlighted a three-run eighth inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Jonathan Schoop and Jason Castro each homered and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Minnesota.

Matt Magill (2-0) threw a scoreless inning of relief, and Trevor May, despite giving up back-to-back singles to open the ninth, battled back to record his first save.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer and Domingo Santana went 3-for-5 with two runs for Seattle. Kyle Seager, who flied out to shallow left to end the game, went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Mallex Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs.

With Minnesota trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Max Kepler led off with a double off reliever Brandon Brennan (2-5) and then scored on a double by Polanco.

After Nelson Cruz walked, Polanco tagged and went to third on a long fly out by Eddie Rosario. Polanco tied it on a wild pitch by Austin Adams. Gonzalez, who had struck out in his three previous at-bats, then drove in Cruz with ground single to right.

Seattle took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Encarnacion's American League-leading 21st home run, a 376-foot liner over the left field fence that drove in Smith and Santana, who had both singled with two outs.

It was the fourth homer in the last three games for Encarnacion and also the 16th of his career at Target Field, one behind Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez for the most by an opponent in stadium history.

Minnesota tied it in the fourth on back-to-back homers by Schoop, a 399-foot drive to left-center that drove in Rosario, who had doubled, and Castro, who cleared the bleachers in right with a towering 410-foot drive.

The Mariners regained the lead, 4-3, in the fifth on Daniel Vogelbach's RBI single to left. Seager made it 5-3 in the seventh with a two-out single to drive in Santana.

The contest was the 70th consecutive game that Seattle has played with at least one home run by either the Mariners or their opponent, breaking the single-season major league mark of 69 in a row set by the 1985 Baltimore Orioles and later matched by both the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers in 2017.

