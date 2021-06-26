Twins plead guilty in confrontation with police officers

Jun. 26—BEVERLY — "Look at me," Beverly Police Patrolman Eric Abrahamson told the two men standing inside a Salem Superior courtroom Friday morning.

"You guys wasted two years of your lives," Abrahamson told twins Anthony and Andrew Walker, 28, who were charged with assaulting and trying to strangle both Abrahamson and Sgt. Edward Hathorn during a domestic violence call to their home on June 24, 2019.

Abrahamson told the judge he was "a fraction of a second" from shooting them during the incident. "You guys both choked us out and we did not shoot you," the officer told the twins. "You guys should take that as a gift and move forward with your lives."

Hathorn told the judge the only reason he didn't fire his weapon that day was because Abrahamson was behind them and "I didn't want to take a chance of harming him."

The twin brothers were each sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail Friday, the result of a plea agreement that saw both of them pleading guilty to assault and battery on a public servant, strangulation, resisting arrest and a domestic assault and battery charge.

"This was a very dangerous situation and it could have been a lot worse," Judge Thomas Drechsler said as he imposed the sentence. "We hear about situations like this all the time where someone is harmed. We don't hear as much about the times where an officer has exercised restraint and no one was hurt."

The incident started with a fight between the twins and their brother inside an apartment where they all lived at 51 Federal St.

Their mother, unable to control her grown sons, called 911, prosecutor Maria Markos told the judge.

As the officers arrived at the door to the apartment, they heard the sound of a deadbolt lock turning. The officers knocked repeatedly and were about to break down the door, said the prosecutor, when their mother opened the door, revealing an apartment in disarray and broken furniture.

Story continues

Markos said the two officers ordered the twins to raise their hands. Instead, Andrew approached Abrahamson and pushed and punched him, as Anthony grabbed the officer from behind and put his arms around the officer's neck.

Hathorn Tased Anthony Walker, said the prosecutor. That is when Andrew grabbed Hathorn by the neck. Both officers were on the floor of the small apartment, said the prosecutor, when they drew their service weapons.

Officers said the brothers then stopped and dropped to the floor.

Abrahamson reported receiving some cuts to his face and hands, and both officers reported that they were sore after the encounter.

Asked by the judge if the details were true, Andrew Walker immediately responded, "yes."

Anthony Walker told the judge, "I have to be honest, there are some inconsistencies, but for the sake of this I have to say yes."

That prompted the judge to go through the elements of the charges with Anthony Walker, who then admitted that the details were, in the judge's words, "substantially true."

After hearing from the officers, who both said they hoped that the pair would move forward with their lives, the judge turned to Markos, the prosecutor, who said her recommendation was based in part on the fact that neither of the defendants had any prior convictions and had not spent time in jail before.

Their mother, said the prosecutor, was listening on a public access line.

Markos also acknowledged that the twins, who both graduated from high school and had worked steadily since, were well-spoken and polite in court.

"It's difficult for me to reconcile that image with the facts of the case," said Markos.

Drechsler later echoed that. "You seem like intelligent, respectful young men who have potential," said the judge.

The attorneys for the men, John Morris for Andrew Walker and Thomas Pierce for Anthony Walker, didn't address the details of the case or the plea agreement. Morris did tell the judge he appreciated the statement given by Abrahamson. Neither lawyer objected when the officer addressed their clients directly.

"It is no small matter for you to be incarcerated," Drechsler told the pair. "I just think this had a much better outcome than it could have."

Because they have both spent two years in jail awaiting trial, they are both expected to be eligible for parole now.

After their release they will be on probation for two years, with the condition that they maintain employment and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.