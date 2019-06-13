Twins recall Romero to bolster bullpen

The Minnesota Twins tweaked their roster in advance of Thursday afternoon's game against the Seattle Mariners, recalling right-hander Fernando Romero while optioning right-hander Ryan Eades to Triple-A Rochester.

Romero, 24, has a 5.63 ERA over seven appearances with the Twins this season, last pitching in the major leagues on May 10. He did not give up an earned run over the five major league outings just before he was sent to Rochester..

Eades, 27, delivered two scoreless outings (3 2/3 innings) to start his major league career. He went 1 2/3 innings Wednesday night against the Mariners, with Thursday's move made to get a fresh arm in the bullpen.

At 44-22 heading into play Thursday, the Twins had the lowest number of defeats of any team in baseball and were tied with the Houston Astros for best winning percentage.

