Twinsburg man accused of fatally shooting friend pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A Twinsburg man accused of fatally shooting his friend and co-worker on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020 has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Noah Munyer and Jake Will, Mark Sanders’ attorneys, have asked that he be evaluated to determine his mental condition at the time of the shooting.

Sanders, 70, will have a pretrial on this issue Dec. 6 in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Twinsburg police responded to a report of a shooting at Sanders’ Post Road home just after 9 p.m. March 17, 2020. They found Michael Davis, who had been visiting the home, unresponsive. Davis was taken to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Sanders was ordered out of the home and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Sanders is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated. He is free on a $100,000 bond and is on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Sanders has been found to have a brain bleeding disorder. An evaluation found him competent to stand trial, according to his attorneys and court records.

