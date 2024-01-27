Twinstate Technologies team member named Trailblazer

Jan. 27—MORRISONVILLE — Alissa Momot, a third-generation team member at Twinstate Technologies, took home the North Country Chamber of Commerce's Trailblazer Award.

"I was taken aback quite a bit. I wasn't expecting it at all," she said.

"It feels great and I understand that there's quite a lineup of people who have received the award in the past and I'm honored to be selected beside them."

At Twinstate, Momot is a marketing manager and technical solutions consultant. In her role, she is committed to making substantial impacts on organizations in Twinstate's service areas.

"I get to work with organizations throughout the community and try to understand technology, not only from a cybersecurity and a threat perspective, but also understanding the landscape of the tools that are out there to really streamline our lives and help make our lives a little bit easier," Momot said.

"One of the interesting challenges that I face, and a lot of people face, is work-life balance. I grew up in a family of people who work very, very hard and there's definitely still a need for that, but I think there's a lot of tools available to us to help us find a more work-life balance. So I get to kind of work with people to think what those challenges might be and how we might be able to solve them."

FAMILY BUSINESS

Momot, 31, jokes that she has been "working" at Twinstate for the last 25 years. In reality, she has been there for eight years, but her grandparents founded the company, and her mother and CEO, Devi Momot, has been there for 41 years.

So naturally, Momot spent plenty of time at Twinstate and familiarized herself with the business at a young age.

"I did spend a lot of time growing up at Twinstate and just kind of job shadowing through the years."

But even though it's a family business, and it seemed like the natural fit for Momot, she never saw herself working at Twinstate. Instead, she wanted to go on her own journey instead of following in her mother's footsteps.

She did that by first playing Division 1 soccer at the University of Hartford in Connecticut as a pre-med major. In just a couple years, circumstances changed and she ended up graduating with a health sciences major and a minor in business management.

At that point, she said she didn't know what she wanted to do. That's when her path eventually led back to Twinstate.

"I think when you have a force and you're surrounded by forces of people who are in general awesome and trailblazers in their own right, it's really difficult to kind of figure out what your own path is going to be," she said.

"So I think I've been challenged by my mother, who's my largest role model in my life, and she's done a lot of amazing things. I think that I put up walls for myself growing up that I didn't want to work at Twinstate and I think part of that was because I didn't know how I would define my own path but ... now, I guess it feels nice to hear from other people and kind of have that surround sound that I am finding my own path and blazing my own trail."

For Momot, digital marketing is not just a profession now, it's a source of enjoyment. Whether crafting engaging campaigns or implementing innovative strategies, she finds joy in the ever-evolving world of digital marketing.

"I was delighted to learn that Alissa has been selected as this year's Trailblazer," Vice President Marketing & Business Development for the chamber, Kristy Kennedy, said.

"While being part of a family-owned company, Alissa brings a fresh perspective, challenges conventional norms, and refuses to accept the status quo—all done with a quiet confidence. It's not easy to carve out a distinctive path while following in someone else's footsteps, but Alissa has taken the reins and is making things happen in her own unique way. For these reasons and more, she is the perfect recipient of the Trailblazer award."

'A FUN TIME TO BE IN TECH'

Momot said she is looking to build on this success now and work to solve any future challenges that may arise in her work.

"We're just doubling down on trying to get the message out and helping organizations at a high strategic level really understand how to use technology to take care of their hard-earned assets and figure out how they could do things more effectively or how they might be able to communicate better," Momot said. "We have a large variety of people in our population now and meeting everyone where they need to be met is an interesting challenge."

"It's a fun time to be in tech and we can solve a lot of problems."

