Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Twist Bioscience Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Angela Bitting, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief ESG Officer. Please begin.

Angela Bitting : Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank all of you for joining us today for the Twist Bioscience conference call to review our fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results and business progress. We issued our financial results released this morning, which is available at our website at www.twistbioscience.com. With me on today's call are Dr. Emily Leproust, CEO and Co-Founder of Twist; and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist. Emily will begin with a review of our recent progress on Twist businesses. Jim will report on our financial and operational performance. Emily will come back to discuss our upcoming milestones in direction, and then we'll open the call to questions. We would ask that you limit your questions to a maximum of two and then re-queue as a courtesy to others on the call.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded. The audio portion will be archived in the Investor Relations section of our website and will be available for two weeks. During today's presentation, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in financial periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those set forth in the press release we issued earlier today as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. With that, I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Dr. Emily Leproust.

Emily Leproust : Thank you, Angela, and good morning, everyone. This morning, we reported record revenue of $203.6 million for fiscal 2022 and $57.3 million for the fourth quarter. We continue to take market shares in both Synbio and NGS by expanding our customer base, delivering differentiated high-quality products and anticipating market needs. In addition, our biopharma business continues to sign an increasing number of partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to conduct discovery and optimization projects. Fiscal 2022 has been one of macroeconomic construction, COVID shutdowns, geopolitical instability and more. And yet, we delivered 54% revenue growth year-over-year, and we grew our customer base to over 3,000.

In the slide deck for this earnings call, we have included a list of some of our customers who have published conducted webinars, case studies or as nodes using Twist products. You will see that the list is broad and deep and just a contraction of our total customer base. Our Twist team continues to demonstrate exceptional resilience in the face of challenges. Our silicon platform for DNA synthesis enables us to compete in multiple markets that each experienced different market dynamics, hence, reducing risk through diversity revenue and customer base. Taking a minute to highlight our technology. For those of you, who may not have had the opportunity to visit our fab, we have miniaturized the process of making DNA easing traditional DNA synthesis chemistry by making DNA using our proprietary silicon chip platform, we have been able to reduce the amount of reagents used by 99.8% compared to a plastic  plate platform.

These reagents are a material driver of COGS, so leveraging this dramatic reduction enables us to achieve significantly lower growth than our competition. The request on each chip, we make show pieces of DNA called oligonucleotides oligos. The oligos are built day by day like stacking Lego blocks on top of another, and then it can go up to 300 bases in length. As a reminder, each base being one of the four building blocks of DNA, ACGRT . This step of oligonucleotides and silicon chip is common for all of our products. We call it the front end, and it is where half of the magic happens, any by magic, and I mean, where the technological differentiation originates. The vast majority of our sales are customer products, meaning that the sequences of DNA are defined by .

However, we have designed our technology such that on each chip  on every chip, we can group orders for many customers and multiple projects. Indeed, the oligos for all of these orders are synthesized in parallel on the chip and because each chip can set aside up to 1 million oligos, we can leverage the silicon platform to achieve differentiated scale. Once we made the oligos, we extract them from the silicon chip, and they are then sent to the appropriate back-end workflow. This might be in NGS production, NGS target enrichment power, oligo pools, ADC protein, synthetic controls and so on. Each of these back-end processes is unique based on the SKU and flavor of DNA produced. But typically, operators work 24/7 to run batch processes for multiple orders on commercial automation.

Because the front end provides scale, low cost liquidity, the back-end processes are remarkable by how unremarkable they are. The second half is the magic lies in the overall complex highly alternative processes of capturing an order of designing the oligos of synthesizing multiple orders of multiple customers on a single chip of sending them to the correct back in lab for further processing, quality control, packaging and shipping. This in-house developed software, we use to track and direct these complex reduction processes in an automated manner enable us to rapidly go from order placement to shipping at scale and low cost, which is another true differentiator. This workflow speed and efficiency continues to provide the foundation for our revenue growth, specifically for Synbio, we reported revenue of -- million for 2022, an increase of more than 50% year-over-year and $21.6 million for the fourth quarter.

The strength in Synbio came in across the board with genes and oligo pools extending significant growth. An important point to make is that, our products that generate revenue in our Synbio verticals are used by pharmaceutical, biotech, industrial chemicals and agricultural companies as well as academic labs, which ship approximately 558,000 genes in fiscal 2022 compared to 372,000 genes in fiscal 2021. To support our continued growth, we are ramping our Factory of the Future in Portland, Oregon with a 24/7 manufacturing team currently training and producing test products today. Of note, we have about 40 employees from South San Francisco that have moved to Portland, bringing with them experience in our manufacturing processes and intricate knowledge of the Swiss culture.

These employees are now training our new employees. With 177 employees in Portland as of today, we remain on track to begin shipping products out of Portland in January 2023. Initial manufacturing in Portland will focus on genes, gene fragments, Oligo pools targeting a turnaround time of approximately 10 days to 12 days for genes, the same as our current average turnaround time for genes . As we ramp production in Poland, we expect to introduce fast genes, which we believe will offer significantly faster turnaround time, enabling us to tap into the DNA makers market with premium pricing, while maintaining our position as the most cost-effective gene synthesis provider. We expect to reduce fast genes in the fall of calendar 2023. I'd like to personally invite you to tour our Portland manufacturing facility.

On Tuesday, November 29, we will be arranging tours for investors and analysts who wish to visit. Please contact Angela, if you'd like to give a tour. Turning to NGS. We continued our strong back half of the year with $29.2 million in revenue for the quarter, bringing our NGS revenue for fiscal 2022 to just shy of $100 million, coming in -- above our guidance. For the year, NGS revenue grew approximately 37% faster than the market is growing. Orders coming at $28.2 million for the quarter, and we expect fiscal 2023 to again be back half loaded, similar to 2022. I'd like to point out that recently, we shifted in service structure to our core business sales force. As we build our business, we moved from equal compensation for orders and revenue to one where sales commission is now 90% tied to revenue.

Both orders and revenues continue to be important metrics to track, but the incentive for our sales team has shifted and along with it the significance of orders numbers going forward. If not for the remainder of the organization, our bonus structure is based on both revenue and gross margin. On the market side, many of you are aware that the sequencing landscape continues to evolve with less expensive whole genome sequencing options now available and several new and exciting players introducing solutions for longer read offerings. For Twist, these technical events will offer opportunities. Indeed, we are sequencer-agnostic and an enabler across platforms. We recently announced an agreement with Illumina, whereby we will manufacture and they will sell an Exome Target Enrichment kit.

We believe that by leveraging their robust sales force and integrated installed base, we will reach a differentiated customer set. In addition, we're working with PacBio on the robust solution for their new sequencers. For Exome sequencing today we offer a complete workflow solution, including target arrangement, hybrid blockers adapters, EDI, et cetera. As the cost of sequencing comes down, we expect that all time, some applications and groups will move from Exome sequencing to whole genome sequencing. When that happens, meaning when applications like germline sequencing, our government-funded initiatives to sequence populations move from Exome to whole genome sequencing, we will have an opportunity to continue participating through our offering.

For the very large market opportunities like cancer screening, the dynamic will be different. Indeed, they will still require deep sequencing and panel and exome sequencing will continue to be the mainstay. For instance, customers pursuing liquid biopsy or minimal residual disease, need deep coverage of specific genetic sequences, sometimes 5,000x coverage or more, in order to ensure capture the disease driving mutations at low allele frequency with high sensitivity. For these applications, we expect it to be cost per inhibitive to contract all genome sequencing, even as the cost of sequencing decreases significantly beyond what we see today. Additionally, we believe that the reduction in sequencing costs will encourage adoption of liquid biopsy and MRD assets, as overall cash costs will decrease and make them increasingly palatable for reimbursement and routing adoption by customers.

Of note, in these applications, Twist product pricing is expected to remain constant, even as the cost of sequencing drop. When we introduced NGS offering in 2018, we anticipated this sequencing price reduction and our product portfolio evolved over time. In fiscal '21 and 2022, we introduced several new products in the NGS space with the vast majority targeting cancer. We have launched our methylation solution, methylome panel, CFDA controls for liquid biopsy and a rapid cost-effective patient-specific MRD panel targeting up to 500 mutations. And we have added Oncology Focus Alliance Panels developed by key opinion leaders at leading institutions like the Broad and Belo . These products support our efforts to enable our customers and dominate the workflow between the sample and the sequencer.

Moving forward, we see growth in NGS coming from clinical investments of clinical investments of liquid biopsy testing, as well as taking market share in research applications. Because that is a long sale cycle for customers to add up our target enrichment panels, as they need to undergo pilot testing, verification, validation, regards reclearance and clinical testing before broad-based commercialization plan. Once we're including in a test that reaches the market, it is very sticky, as they will need to revalidate through the regulatory agencies for any changes. Today, we have about 16% market share for target enrichment and library prep. We have a lot of market share to gain to an addition to escalating volumes for customers who enter the commercial phase.

We continue to win pilots, which bodes well for future growth. In biopharma, we reported $24.2 million in revenue for the fiscal year, tremendous growth over fiscal 2021 and yet still just short of our guidance. Revenue for '22 fourth quarter was $6.5 million, almost all of which came in September. Importantly, orders for the fourth quarter remained strong at $9.4 million, and we fully expect strengthened biopharma return in fiscal '23, given that in the conversations we are having, our positioning as the high-quality local feeder with a net partner now more than ever. For Twist Biopharma base in San Francisco, we currently have 59 partners in biopharma with 83 completed and 50 active programs. 59 of the 133 programs are at milestones and royalties associated with the projects.

The Twist Boston team had 62 active programs ongoing as of September 30, 2022. As we look ahead, we expect continued growth across the portfolio as we are moving towards the combined product and service offering together with the Twist Boston team targeted for launch in the second quarter of 2023. Working together for a little over a year, we have incredible synergies that we believe will enable us to expand our reach and market share in the biopharma segment. With reference to Revelar, we did not see the outcome we are hoping for. We invested a small amount of capital to take a long shot. We do not exceed our original commitment, actually up quickly when the opportunity did not materialize. This illustrates our discipline when it comes to investment decisions.

Moving to data storage. We now have 37 employees working on the team, including 31 engineered on incentives. We continue to bring up our proof-of-concept chip, which we expect will enable us to move from writing one megabase -- one megabyte of data to one gigabyte of data in a silicon chip. We are also working to integrate the chip into our prototype electrochemistry DNA writer system. This system will enable us to launch our first pilot to early access customers. Importantly, the central archive is expected to set a new standard for archive data are retention longevity. In late October, we announced the appointment of Patrick Finn to our newly equipped position of President and COO. Patrick has been in the company for eight years, taking greater plant of controls and he demonstrated success.

We conducted an external search for the provision and Patrick was a right person to lead our next phase of growth and fiscal responsibility. I look forward to partnering with Patrick and the executive team to achieve our aggressive objectives. With that, I'd like to turn over the call to Jim to take us through our financials. Jim?

Jim Thorburn: All right. Thank you, Emily. We had another great quarter and a terrific year of growth at Twist despite a volatile macroeconomic environment. Revenue for quarter four was $57.3 million, which brings our revenue for fiscal 2022 to $203.6 million with year-over-year growth of 54%. Orders were $62.1 million for the quarter, which brings orders for the fiscal year to approximately $226 million and that's an increase from $160 million last fiscal year and 42% growth year-over-year. Gross margin for the quarter was 44.9% and gross margin for the year was 41%, and that's up from 39% last fiscal year, reflecting improved leverage. We shipped to approximately 3,300 customers, and that's another record for Twist, and we closed the year with cash and investments of approximately $505 million.

Our NGS business has another strong year and revenue was $99.3 million, which is 37% growth year-over-year. Our fourth quarter revenue was $29.2 million, and that's an increase of 36% year-over-year. This growth reflects the strength of our product portfolio with the top 10 customers accounting for approximately one-third of our NGS revenue and received approximately 1,200 NGS customers in fiscal 2022. Our pipeline for large opportunities continues to scale. We're now tracking 257 accounts, up from 249 noted on our last earnings call, 120 have adopted Twist, an increase from 114 last quarter. Now turning to Synbio, which includes genes, DNA preps, IGG, libraries and all good pulls. The Synbio revenue for the year rose to $80 million compared to $52.7 million in fiscal 2021, and that's an increase of 52%.

Some of the highlights include shipping to approximately 2,300 Synbio customers. This includes a diverse customer base, including biotech and large pharma companies. Genes revenue increased to $61.5 million, and that's up from $39 million, and we shipped approximately 558,000 genes in fiscal 2022 and a significant increase from $372,000 in the previous fiscal year. Oligo Pools had a strong year with revenue of $12.4 million, up from $8 million in fiscal 2021 with increased demand primarily from the Healthcare segment. We continue to scale our antibody discovery business and revenue for fiscal 2022 was $24.2 million, up from $7 million in fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, was below the low end of our range of $26 million. As Emily noted earlier, orders of $9.4 million were back-end loaded in the quarter.

And consequently, our quarter four revenue was $6.5 million, which was flat to the third quarter. For Twist Biopharma antibody platform, we now have 59 partners, up sequentially from 53 under 50 active programs with 83 programs completed then back in the hands of our customers of our total programs 59 include milestone and royalty agreements. Abaris, our Twist Boston business is doing well with 62 customers serviced in the quarter, including 36 projects on the Beacon platform. I'll now quickly cover our regional progress. EMEA revenue rose to $62 million -- $62.1 million in fiscal 2022 versus $44.1 million in fiscal 2021. APAC continues to deliver robust growth for revenue increasing to $19 million in fiscal 2022 from $10.3 million in fiscal 2021, and the US revenue was $122.5 million in fiscal 2022 versus $77.9 million in fiscal 2021.

Now, moving down the P&L. Our gross margin for the quarter was 44.9% and this brings our overall gross margin to 31.4% for fiscal 2022. Note the gross margin includes stock-based comp of $4.5 million, depreciation of $6.5 million. Our operating expenses for the fiscal year, including R&D and SG&A change in fair value and mark-to-market adjustments of acquisitions was approximately $319 million as compared to $204.4 million in fiscal 2021. To break it down, R&D for the fiscal year was $120 million, an increase from $69 million in fiscal 2021. Core business R&D for fiscal 2022 contributed to $56 million compared to $37 million as we continue to invest in new products and process development. Antibody R&D was $25 million in fiscal 2022, up from $15 million, reflecting our continued investment in our antibody discovery business.

Revelar spend was $14 million in fiscal 2022. Data storage spend was $25 million, up from $15 million in the previous year. We have previously given guidance that the original data storage spend would be $40 million. However, as the year unfolded, we managed that spend and manage that burn in data storage. SG&A for the fiscal year was $212.9 million, an increase of $135.9 million in fiscal 2021, and this includes compensation costs of $136 million, which includes stock-based comp of $65 million. Start-up costs in SG&A for Portland were $16 million in fiscal 2022, including approximately $6 million in compensation costs. Change in fair value of contingent considerations and indemnity holdback for the fiscal year resulted in a gain of $14 million versus a gain of $0.5 million in fiscal 2021.

Stock-based compensation for the year was approximately $18 million as compared to $37 million in fiscal 2021. Our net loss before taxes was $234.8 million for fiscal 2022, as compared to $152.7 million for fiscal 2021, primarily due to higher OpEx costs we highlighted earlier. CapEx for the fiscal year was $102 million. Portland CapEx for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022, accumulative is a total in average of $87 million, which includes $46 million for improvements, $34 million for lab equipment and $7 million for capitalized software. We exited the fiscal year with $59 million in inventory and cash and investments of approximately $505 million as of September 30, 2022. I'd like to note, the report in conformance with accounting standards is published under U.S. GAAP, and there have been no material adjustments proposed by our independent auditors.

I'll now provide guidance for fiscal 2023. We enjoyed strong bookings in quarter four, another record year of growth, however, due to the macroeconomic environment and as more SARS-CoV-2 variants continue to manage along with seasonal vacations this quarter, we're projecting our Q1 revenue to be approximately $54 million. And our fiscal 2023 guidance for the year is in the range of $261 million to $269 million. We estimate Q1 SynBio revenue to be approximately $21 million, and for the year to be $104 million to $106 million. We estimate Q1, NGS, to be approximately $25 million and for the year, $120 million to $123 million. North NGS down sequentially. The reason is a couple of our large customers are taking shipments in the first quarter, due to a seasonal impact of vacations.

We estimate antibody discovery revenue for the first quarter will be approximately $8 million and for the year of $37 million to $40 million. Our fiscal 2023 gross margin is projected to be 39% to 40%, and our operating expense projected to be approximately $365 million for the year, which includes $138 million in R&D and $227 million in SG&A. Our net loss guidance before taxes for the year is expected to be approximately $260 million, which includes stock-based comp of approximately $83 million, depreciation and amortization of approximately $26 million and data storage expense of approximately $46 million. CapEx for fiscal 2023 is projected to be approximately $50 million, with another $20 million expected to be deployed in Wilsonville, and cash balance projected at year-end of fiscal 2023 is expected to be $300 million.

For fiscal 2024, we're projecting revenue to be approximately $350 million, and that includes $50 million for antibody discovery. Gross margin of approximately 49%, OpEx to be approximately $386 million and operating loss to be approximately $215 million which includes stock-based comp of approximately $90 million, depreciation and amortization of approximately $35 million and data storage OpEx of approximately $57 million, CapEx were anticipating to be $40 million, and the year-end cash balance in 2024 is related to be $170 million. In summary, we had a record year and continue to build our capabilities, expanding our position as a provider of choice of high-quality, affordable synthetic DNA to customers across multiple industries. We're now a leading supplier of NGS sample prep.

And we have scaled our antibody discovery capabilities and continuing to deliver on our DNA data storage strategy. Although there is macroeconomic volatility, we're excited about the opportunities ahead and are focused on executing on the financial projections outlined in today's call. With that, I'll turn the call back to Emily.

Emily Leproust: Thank you, Jim. As fiscal 2023 is now well underway, our focus remains on driving to our profitability in our core business. We've laid out the three-year guidance with the path to adjusted EBITDA and breakeven for the core business and we are targeting $8 million revenue to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven for biopharma. In Synbio, we expect to generate initial revenue out of Factory of the Future in outside of Portland, Oregon in January 2023. As we qualify our production processes in this new facility, we will begin to add new products for Synbio that benefits from the larger square footage of the site, including Fast Genes, long panels, impossible genes and R&D-based products. For NGS, we expect another back half-loaded deal with larger customer producing liquid biopsy tests as they continue to run their commercial results.

With sequencing costs coming down, we remain focused on expanding our reach in cancer and owning the workflow between the sample and the sequencer. In biopharma, we are planning an integrated portfolio of antibody discovery and optimization offering, capitalizing on efficiencies between our synthesis library approach paired with individual discovery from our Boston team both complemented by our machine learning and AI collaborations. In data storage, we have our first fully integrated seamless chip with electronic controls in-house, and are making good progress to bringing up the chip and our new pilot production in the data storage writer. We plan to launch our Century Archive solution as an early access offering in late calendar 2023. In parallel, we will continue to partner with leaders to set the stage for commercial success across the Century and accessible Archive solutions while preparing the market for DNA data storage.

Overall, I'm reminded of the speech I gave when we went public a little over four years ago. At Twist, it hasn't always been easy. In fact, it has never been easy, but we always contribute to overcome the challenges we face. We have embodied the resilience and financial discipline throughout the organization to report another strong year of growth. And each day, we have the opportunity to go again at confident. With that, let's open the call for questions. Operator?

