Is Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) a Worthy Long-Term Investment?

Jackson Square Partners, an investment management firm, released its “SMID-Cap Growth” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.21% (net), compared to a -0.12% for its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The most significant performance contributor during the quarter was information technology sector, while the healthcare sector detracted from performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Jackson Square Partners highlighted stocks like Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is a synthetic biology company. On December 21, 2022, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock closed at $24.17 per share. One-month return of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) was -5.33%, and its shares lost 71.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has a market capitalization of $1.367 billion.

Jackson Square Partners made the following comment about Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST): market leader in synthetic DNA manufacturing with its highly differentiated silicon platform; poised to unlock a multi-year outsourcing wave as new manufacturing processes and products dramatically improve the turnaround time, cost, and quality of silicon-based DNA manufacturing."

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) at the end of the third quarter, which was 14 in the previous quarter.

