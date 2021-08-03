Here’s How Twist Bioscience (TWST) Became One of Perpetual Limited’s Top Contributors

Perpetual Limited, an investment management firm, published its "Perpetual Global Innovation Fund" second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 6.9% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, and 38.2% for the financial year. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Perpetual Limited, the fund mentioned Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), and discussed its stance on the firm. Twist Bioscience Corporation is a South San Francisco, California-based synthetic DNA and DNA products manufacturer, that currently has a $5.8 billion market capitalization. TWST delivered a -14.92% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 103.81%. The stock closed at $123.05 per share on July 30, 2021.

Here is what Perpetual Limited has to say about Twist Bioscience Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Twist Bioscience was the second biggest contributor during the quarter and the biggest contributor over the financial year. This was a position we actually exited in the March quarter at $192.50, a price we felt didn’t offer compelling value. We were lucky that Twist got caught up in the broader sell-off of high growth stocks earlier this year, giving us the opportunity to re-enter the position in May and June at an average price of $97.61. Often volatility works in your favour if you’re an active investor with the capability to act on the new opportunities being created by the market every day. While Twist was the biggest contributor to fund performance over the year, it contributed just 12% of the fund’s return, with 88% of the fund’s return coming from other stocks. This is by design as what we’re aiming to do is build a portfolio containing a large number of high-returning but hopefully uncorrelated ideas. We think this is the best way to build a portfolio that’s both high-returning and resilient."

Based on our calculations, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TWST was in 24 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 23 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) delivered a -0.46% return in the past 3 months.

