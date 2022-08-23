Twist in FSU missing comics caper: Some of the 5,000 stolen titles found in Strozier library

Two of the rare comics among the thousands stolen from the FSU library.

In a twist worthy of a super-hero yarn, attorneys for the Florida State library security guard accused of stealing and selling thousands of rare comic books say a handful of them never actually left the building.

Todd Peak was arrested in February on grand theft and associated charges in connection with the 2020 theft of more than 5,000 comics from a collection housed at FSU’s Special Collections & Archives in Strozier Library.

But Peak’s attorney Tim Jansen filed a motion Wednesday of depositions made by two other FSU security guards who said the comics were located inside the library but officials had not alerted law enforcement to avoid embarrassment.

University officials, however, say the comics found by Special Collections staff are only a small portion of the comics that were stolen.

Nearly 5,000 comics reported stolen: Head of security at FSU's Strozier Library charged with theft of thousands of rare comics

Todd Peak: FSU libraries security chief pleads not guilty to theft of nearly 5,000 comic books

The motion for reciprocal discovery filed by Jansen, indicated the defense had located evidence that was overlooked by prosecutors in the case, and runs in contrast to the charges against Peak.

He was arrested on charges he took a rare collection, over 1,200 serial titles, predominantly from the 1950s through the 1970s. Publications include those by Marvel Comics, DC Comics, underground publishers, foreign language titles and pulp magazines.

After the thefts, police say, Peak trafficked in online forums and the backroom at a Crawfordville comics shop where he allegedly sold the stolen items.

'We really want to get these items back': FSU confirms theft of nearly 5,000 rare comics, science fiction digests, from Strozier

Superheroes, science fiction, fantasy and horror: Read the list of missing comics

In the two defense interviews with security staff, both said a cache of comics had been found in Strozier by FSU Special Collections staffers.

Story continues

“These comic books would have been the same special collection of comic books that caused the arrest of Todd Peak,” one of the security guards wrote in a two-page statement.

The guard claimed library staff hadn’t reported the discovery.

“It was and still is my belief that no one was reporting the ‘find’ due to the embarrassment of the archive sections of Florida State University, Strozier Library,” the guard continued. “More embarrassing for the library staff was that someone had been arrested for stealing these same ‘found’ comic books.”

A second guard gave a similar statement.

But university officials said the comics located were a small portion of those that were missing and that the claims no-one had been alerted were not true.

“A small number of the missing items (38 of approximately 5,000) were recently found in Strozier Library in a location other than where they were previously, properly stored,” wrote FSU spokesperson Amy Farnum-Patronis in an email. “FSU Libraries reported this information to law enforcement investigators immediately. The recovery of these materials is under investigation, and FSUPD is in communication with the State Attorney’s office on this matter.”

It is unclear whether the find will have any impact on the charges against Peak. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Andrew Deneen.

Deenan said he'd reviewed the defense filing and was working with FSU police to determine what impact, if any, the discovery would have on the charges against Peak.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU stolen comics case: Some of the missing titles found in library