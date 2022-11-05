Twisters tear across Texas
A reported rain-wrapped tornado damaged homes and businesses in Athens, Texas, on Nov. 4.
A reported rain-wrapped tornado damaged homes and businesses in Athens, Texas, on Nov. 4.
Heavy rain, wind, hail and threats of tornadoes hit different areas of Texas on Nov. 4.
Stocks in the aerospace-defense industry are being affected by strengthening U.S. dollar and supply chain constraints amid recovering traffic data. One may keep GD, ACHR, SPIR on their watchlist
President Joe Biden says he's "optimistic" about his party's chances in the critical midterm elections next week, telling reporters he's confident Democrats will hold the Senate. "We're going to win this time around," he says. (Nov. 4)
A tornado watch has been issued for a large portion of North Texas until 8 p.m.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the outlook for the Democrats in the midterm elections as job gains remain strong and inflation is still high.
Pappas, the state's first openly gay congressman, is vying for a second term against Karoline Leavitt, a former Trump administration staffer.
The actor and comedian revealed that the West Coast dialect and surfer slang in "The Californians" were inspired by one of Carvey's adult kids.
The Baltimore Ravens released their second injury report before Week 9
Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee also intend to file a criminal complaint against Primo.
South Korea deploys 80 fighter jets after spotting 180 North Korean warplanes
Justin Verlander's teammates gave him the rookie treatment after the game and doused him with all sorts of stuff after his first Fall Classic win.
‘The View’’s cohosts lobbed softball after softball at John Fetterman during an interview with the candidate on Friday.
Along the coastlines of Daytona Beach Shores, many homes are loosely hanging by a thread after the damage Hurricane Ian left.
Some Canadians will see a stormy winter, while others will save money on their heating bill this winter, according to AccuWeather's winter forecast.
See Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper's full winter weather forecast on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
A stormy week across the West continues Thursday with a myriad of impacts, including significant mountain snow, valley rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
The slow-moving tropical wave east of Florida could bring very windy and rainy weather to Florida Monday through late next week.
The wildest weather of the season is expected to hit Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.
The computer forecast models insist that a non-tropical low-pressure system will form over the open ocean north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas over the weekend.
A possible tropical system is forming in the Bahamas and could move toward or even over Florida early next week, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Friday.