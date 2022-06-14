Twists and turns in takeover battle for Spirit Airlines

FILE PHOTO: Emirates airlines cancels flights at Logan Airport in Boston
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc said it was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp over a $3.4 billion sweetened offer and was expecting to decide on the proposal by the end of June.

Spirit has granted JetBlue access to the due diligence information being shared with Frontier Group Holdings Inc after failing to secure enough shareholder support for its deal with the rival suitor.

Below are the key events of the takeover saga:

Date Development

Feb. 7 Frontier makes a cash-and-stock offer of $25.83/share for Spirit

Airlines

Feb. 8 Lawyers from the U.S. Justice Department say Spirit and Frontier's

merger to create the fifth-largest airline in the country would

face close scrutiny

March 10 Several public advocacy groups call on U.S. regulators to block

Frontier's bid for Spirit

April 5 JetBlue makes an unsolicited $3.6 billion, or $33/share, all-cash

bid for Spirit

April 6 JetBlue mounts a vigorous defense of its unsolicited $3.6 billion

bid for Spirit, adding that it is "highly confident" of securing

regulatory approval

April 7 Spirit says that it would enter into discussions with JetBlue on

its $3.6-billion offer as it could likely lead to a "superior

proposal" to the one from Frontier

May 2 Spirit rejects JetBlue's $33/share offer, saying it had a low

likelihood of winning regulatory approval

May 10 Head of Sun Country Airlines throws his backing behind potential

merger in the ultra-low-cost airline sector

May 11 Spirit says it will hold a shareholder meeting on June 10 for a

vote on its proposed merger with Frontier

May 16 JetBlue makes hostile all-cash takeover offer of $30/share and adds

it was ready to "negotiate in good faith a consensual transaction

at $33"

May 19 Spirit Airlines urges shareholders to reject the hostile offer from

JetBlue, saying it was "a cynical attempt to disrupt" its merger

with Frontier

May 31 Proxy advisory firm ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote against a

proposed merger with Frontier

June 2 Frontier agrees to pay a break-up fee of $250 million in a bid to

salvage its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines

June 3 Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends Spirit Airlines

investors approve Frontier Group's $2.9 billion takeover bid,

saying it was the "best available" at this time.

June 6 JetBlue sweetens its takeover bid for Spirit by offering $31.50 per

share in cash, comprising $30 per share at deal close and the

prepayment of $1.50 per share of the reverse break-up fee.

June 8 Spirit Airlines delays to June 30 a shareholder meeting to vote on

its proposed merger with Frontier.

June 14 Spirit Airlines said it was in talks with JetBlue Airways and has

granted JetBlue access to the due diligence information being

shared with Frontier Group. Spirit said it was expecting to decide

on the proposal by the end of this month.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spirit in talks over JetBlue's $3.4 billion offer, to decide by end June

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Takeover target Spirit Airlines Inc on Tuesday said it was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp over a $3.4 billion sweetened offer and expects to decide on the proposal this month. The ultra-low-cost airline granted JetBlue access to the same due diligence information being shared with Frontier Group Holdings Inc after failing to secure enough shareholder support for its deal with the rival suitor. Spirit CEO Ted Christie said the board plans to "bring this process to a conclusion" and update shareholders ahead of the June 30 shareholder meeting.

  • American International Is Breaking a Longer-Term Uptrend Line

    Real Money readers may remember American International Group from the 2008-09 financial crisis. This swap-strained reinsurance company nearly broke our financial system. Their billions in complex swaps threatened to unravel our markets in case you have tried to erase it from your memory.

  • Exclusive-OPEC sees global oil demand growth slowing in 2023, sources say

    World oil demand growth will slow in 2023, OPEC delegates and industry sources said, as surging crude and fuel prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy. Its forecast, along with that of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, will be watched closely for pointers on how OPEC supply policy might develop. An OPEC delegate and another source familiar with OPEC thinking said they expected world demand growth of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) or less in 2023, a rise of just 2%, compared with growth of 3.36 million bpd expected in 2022.

  • Spirit Airlines continues to mull Frontier, JetBlue offers, with shareholder vote on June 30

    Spirit Airlines Inc. said Tuesday it continues to be bound to its merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. after getting a rival June 6 offer from JetBlue Airways Corp. . Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said the carrier is giving access to the same due diligence information to both Frontier and JetBlue, on the same terms. The Miramar, Fla.-based discount airline said it will bring the process to a conclusion and provide an update to stockholders ahead of a June 30 special meeting of S

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • Coinbase Is Cutting Jobs and and the Stock Gets a Downgrade. But It’s Not All Bad News.

    Coinbase Global said Tuesday that it was restructuring in an effort to manage expenses, including laying off about 18% of the company’s workforce. The move comes after analysts at J.P. Morgan downgraded shares of the cryptocurrency exchange to Neutral from Overweight, citing the “extreme” decline in crypto prices and the company’s plans for continued investments. Shares in Coinbase (ticker: COIN) slid 6% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

  • JetBlue Readies Integration Plan for Proposed Spirit Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. has been working for months on plans to integrate Spirit Airlines Inc.’s operations should it win a takeover battle for the deep-discount carrier.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Alr

  • Boeing delivered 29 737 MAX jets in May, notches widebody orders

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it had delivered 29 of its cash-earning 737 MAX single-aisle jets to customers in May, bringing in needed funds as the U.S. planemaker worked through supply chain and regulatory hurdles. Boeing also handed over to customers the fourth-to-last of its hump-backed 747s, a freighter to Atlas Air, and three 777 freighters, reflecting strong demand for cargo capacity, it said. The closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes as Boeing kicks off media briefings at its Seattle-area facilities this week in preparation for Britain's Farnborough Airshow next month.

  • How the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have responded to rising inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss his take on how the Biden administration and the Fed have responded to rising inflation.

  • Cathie Wood's Zoom Price Target is Amazing

    Zoom Video Communications was a big winner during the early part of the covid pandemic. Shares of the video conferencing company shot higher through 2020 as office workers hunkered down at home and started holding all their meetings online. In fact, her open-source research shop came out recently with some eye-popping expectations for Zoom over the next four years.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Some Analysts Just Cut Their Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Estimates

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Selecta Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SELB ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • EU banking union 'not dead, just napping', says EU official

    The European Union's decade-old push to complete a unified banking market is set to hit the buffers again but is "not dead, just napping", an official from the bloc said on Tuesday. Plans for a banking union were launched in 2012 to create a single system for regulating top euro zone lenders to ensure taxpayers were no longer on the hook for rescuing failing lenders, as they were during the global financial crisis. The European Central Bank was made the lead regulator for big euro zone banks like UniCredit, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, and a separate watchdog set up for handling failing lenders.

  • Spirit to Update Shareholders on Frontier and JetBlue Bids by End of June

    Spirit Airlines said it expects to update shareholders about the ongoing discussions regarding the purchase of Spirit by either Frontier Group Holdings or JetBlue Airways by the end of June. Spirit (ticker: SAVE) said that it continues to work with Frontier (ticker: ULCC) under the terms of its existing merger agreement , and is engaging in discussions with JetBlue (ticker: JBLU) about the proposal received on June 6, in which JetBlue increased its offer to buy Spirit. “As part of this process, Frontier and JetBlue are being given access to the same due diligence information, on the same terms,” said Ted Christie, chief executive of Spirit.

  • Grocery prices surged 14.3% in May, study finds

    Groceries for the month of May surged 14.6% compared to last year, according market research firm Numerator data.

  • HP stock downgraded by Deutsche Bank, price target lowered amid supply challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss HP stock getting a downgrade by Deutsche Bank.

  • Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian is ‘permanently damaged’, collector claims

    The reality star wore the original dress at the 2022 Met Gala

  • Two-thirds of investors think oil remains the biggest winner in 2022: BofA survey

    A new survey shows a majority of investors think oil, which has gained 60% this year, will remain the best performing asset this year.

  • FedEx stock soars toward biggest gain in 29 years, adds 150 points to Dow transports price

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average powered up Tuesday, driven FedEx Corp.'s best one-day stock performance in three decades, even as the broader stock market turned lower. The Dow transports shot up 313 points, or 2.4%, with 13 of 20 components gaining ground, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66 points, or 0.2%, to reverse an earlier gain of as much as 174 points. FedEx's stock soared 12.3% in morning trading, after the package delivery giant announced a 53% hike to its quarterly di

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto