Twitch reportedly approached investor Chamath Palihapitiya to announce his SPAC deals on its live-streaming platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bethany Biron
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chamath Palihapitiya
Investor Chamath Palihapitiya. Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch

  • According to the Wall Street Journal, Twitch approached Chamath Palihapitiya to announce his deals.

  • Palihapitiya has built a large following on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

  • Twitch did not immediately respond to request to comment from Insider.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Twitch is looking to capitalize on the growing buzz surrounding venture capitalist, Chamath Palihapitiya.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the live-streaming service approached Palihapitiya about becoming the exclusive platform to announce his business deals. Palihapitiya - founder and CEO of Social Capital and a frequent sponsor of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, - has developed a loyal following on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, where he openly discusses his next targets and slings insults at hedge funds and traditional finance institutions.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, has an estimated 26 million daily users. Twitch did not immediately respond to request to comment from Insider.

Amid the surge of SPAC deals in recent months, Palihapitiya has become a leader in navigating the increasingly crowded market and appealing to an anti-establishment group of investors. His star has continued to rise thanks largely to his ability to speak openly and candidly about SPAC deals before they start trading, a practice that is restricted in the traditional initial public offering process.

"I am a byproduct of my generation and media culture, which is faceted," Palihapitiya said in a recent interview with Bloomberg. "Not always great facets, but multifaceted. And so you have to speak in the language of the times in order to get your point across."

As a result, the investor has built a growing audience of day traders and investors that cling to his every word in search of the next big deal, which can translate to big business for streaming platforms like Twitch and cable networks.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Palihapitiya arranged for extended airtime with CNBC on the days of specific announcements during which he presents slides from his investor presentation. His appearances on CNBC have had significant influence on the perception of the SPAC, and their ability to bring a company public without having to go through the formal IPO process.

"I think that SPACs are very much here to stay," Palihapitiya told Bloomberg in February. "Using the language of inequality, it evens the playing field. It democratizes access to high growth companies. How? Because it allows retail and it allows long-tail institutional investors. Folks that might not have necessarily been tier one hedge funds, now they can also play."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla has closed its forums to launch a social platform and fans are not happy

    Tesla plans to shut down the forums section on its website as it launches a new social platform called the Tesla Engagement Platform, a move that's raised the ire of a community of its most ardent supporters. Rather than create posts and threads, the new site invites owners and fans of the brand to engage by commenting on Tesla's public-policy-related posts and campaigns that run the gamut, including calls to support the company's disaster relief efforts in Texas and requests for Nebraskans to ask their state lawmakers to encourage the passing of a bill that would allow the direct sale of Teslas in certain districts. In the replies of a March 2 Tesla forum post announcing the 13-day countdown until the platform's demise, one commenter with supposed "inside info" alleged that the forums were closing because Tesla couldn't afford to hire multiple full-time moderators to keep up with the barrage of spam and trolls that would frequent the threads.

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Dumps $200 Million Worth of Shares

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) chairman Chamath Palihapitiya has sold a significant portion of his stake in the company, a move that is likely to further pressure shares of the space tourism start-up. According to a regulatory filing Palihapitiya sold 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 per share, raising $213 million. Palihapitiya and Virgin Galactic helped kick off the wave of start-ups going public via special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) by estimating the...

  • Latest On the QB Carousel and Free Agency

    Nick Mensio recaps the week's news and checks in on the latest with Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and other QBs. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sport)

  • In the 'green versus blue divide,' Biden finds two groups of supporters at odds

    Two of the president's top policy priorities are colliding as his administration prepares a sweeping, green reboot of the U.S. economy.

  • Bireme Capital: “Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is Exhibiting Classic Pretender Signals”

    Bireme Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 47.1% was recorded by the fund for the year end 2020, outperforming its S&P500 benchmark that delivered an 18.3% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a […]

  • Bears, Bulls, Cubs, White Sox all honor Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook

    All of Chicago came together to honor Blackhawks great Brent Seabrook after he announced the end of his playing career.

  • PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Norwegian Cruise Line

    Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel. All rotations in the markets come to a pause or eventually reverse. The wicked rotation out of growth stocks and into value and “re-opening stocks” that has been so prevalent over the last few weeks may be changing. Not that growth stocks are immediately coming back into vogue, but there is some profit-taking in the cruise line sector. With that being said, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day, Fall From Grace: Norweigan made its all-time high in October 2015 at $64.10. However, it was hovering just below that area when it peaked in January 2020 at $59.73 and backed off to end the month at $53.85. When the market went into freefall in March, it was one of the hardest-hit issues along with others in the sector. While the S&P 500 index shed 35% from peak to trough, the issue sank 88%. It finally bottomed in March at $7.03, which exceeded its IPO low from January 2013 ($24.16) by a wide margin. Righting The Ship: The issue was able to double off that depressed level, when it roared to $26.91 in early June but backed off to end the month at $16.43. In August it had a retreat to $12.56 but was back at its June level in October when it ended the month at $16.63. Flooded With Buyers On The First Vaccine Monday: After ending its Friday, Nov. 6 session at $16.97, the issue leaped to $21.51 the following session upon the announcement that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) had developed an effective vaccine for COVID-19. It retreated from that level, but went no lower than $18.61 a few days later and resumed its move higher. The momentum carried into the remainder of the year, as it ended 2020 at $25.43. Choppy Waters In 2021: In Thursday’s session, Norweigan reached its highest level since February ($37.10), when it peaked at $34.49 and retreated to end the session at $32.90. The selling has accelerated in a more pronounced way in Friday’s session. After a lower open, it could not even get to the lower-end of Thursday’s session ($30.96), only reaching $30.37 and began to sink. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, it declined to $26.65 and has rebounded into the upper $28 handle. Moving Forward: Although the issue has backed off over $7 from its recent high, there are still plenty of investors sitting on huge profits since the March low. Since it may be hard for the issue to get back to $34.48 quickly, the whole number of $30 may attract some sellers, especially since it's in the area of Friday’s high. If looking for more but not the top, the high close for the move was on Wednesday at $33.13 and that was flanked by Thursday’s close of $32.90. If looking to exit on weakness, there are pockets of daily support points at $23 and $24 areas, however, based on the monthly charts until the pair of monthly lows at the $22 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General ElectricPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Salesforce© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jack Dorsey: Bids reach $2.5m for Twitter co-founder's first post

    The Twitter co-founder has listed his first ever tweet for sale as a form of digital memorabilia.

  • China's Key Data Sharing Mandate Wreak Double Whammy For Tech Industry Amidst Increased Antitrust Probe: Bloomberg

    China’s instruction to technology giants regarding key data sharing acts as a double whammy for its tech companies recuperating from increased antitrust scrutiny, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. reportedly delayed license approval to American companies for selling chipmaking equipment to China’s semiconductor giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (OTC: SMICY) (OTC: SIUIF) despite the semiconductor crisis. China Communist Party prioritized data disclosure regarding search, e-commerce, and social media by the tech companies for the next five years to promote the healthy development of the sharing and online economies. Beijing was also launching a platform for sharing public and government data. It is the first instance of China government’s prioritization of data disclosure by private-sector companies. However, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping previously acknowledged the importance of data. Beijing initiated an extensive crackdown on alleged monopolistic practices by its giant internet industry last November over concerns regarding the growing influence of its largest private corporations from voluminous data collection. Chinese tech titans ranging from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), along with emerging companies like ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY), attracted government scrutiny for the collection of voluminous data via social-media apps like WeChat and Douyin. Conceding that data had the potential to topple their dominance and raise competition. Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s highly ambitious Ant IPO got deferred amidst regulatory hurdles. China’s antitrust regulators cracked down on practices, including forced exclusive arrangements with merchants known as “Pick One of Two” to algorithm-based prices favoring new users. Beijing also remained keen upon better regulation of the collection and use of consumer data. The 14th Five Year Plan released on Friday did not disclose exact details on the company data sharing procedure. Data ownership and security have long been a bone of contention between China and rival nations. Conditions further intensified upon President Trump’s bans on ByteDance and Tencent over alleged data collection of American users. Corporations were already mandated to provide access to their technology and assist with investigations involving crime and national security under a 2017 Cybersecurity Law. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) welcomed China’s new initiative seeking a pilot program set up to break barriers among internet services essential to daily lives. Price action: BABA shares are up 0.56% at $231.75, while BIDU shares are down 2.52% at $254.10 on the last check Friday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUS Delays SMIC Suppliers With Export Licenses Despite Chip Crisis: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Detroit mayor OKs Johnson & Johnson vaccine after dissing it

    'Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine, Moderna and Pfizer are the best,' Mike Duggan said earlier.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cathie Wood’s investment strategy and go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood has become one of the most popular hedge fund managers and investors, thanks to her successful bets on technology, […]

  • Top 10 Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article we will take a look at top 10 energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our analysis of the energy sector and go to Top 5 Energy Dividend Stocks to Invest In. Energy stocks are having their day as oil prices on March 5 jumped to their highest levels in […]

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

    Is (TSM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Bullish On DraftKings

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” this week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions, including in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Wood on DraftKings: Wood told Benzinga that DraftKings is becoming accepted as a platform for sports betting as the public grows more comfortable with the activity. “We do think sports betting is losing its taint,” Wood said. The fund manager sees more states turning toward legalizing sports betting, especially as many face huge deficits, Wood said. Wood used New Jersey as an example of the success states can have. The state is a mature market and DraftKings’ revenue was up 100% in the state. “New Jersey was very telling to us," she said. Ark Funds: DraftKings was added to two different Ark Funds beginning in February. Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns around 1.4 milion shares of DraftKings worth $88.1 million. Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) owns around 546,000 shares of DraftKings worth $33.8 million. DraftKings represents around 1.2% and 0.8% of ARKW and ARKF, respectively. Price Action: Shares of DraftKings finished the week down 6.24% at $59.52. Related Link: DraftKings And Dish Network Partner On Sports Betting, TV Integration See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports BettingHorizon Acquisition Corp SPAC Jumps 20% On Potential Sportradar Merger© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is the quickest 911 ever made and you can win one for free

    No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. With a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 miles per hour, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is a race car that's street legal. Up to 368 pound-feet of drive can now go to the front axle, and the car’s footprint has increased, thanks to a 1.8-inch wider front track and bigger wheels, now 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear.

  • California theme parks won't profit at 15% capacity. Here's why they'll reopen anyway

    Disneyland and other California theme parks could reopen their outdoor rides and attractions as soon as April 1 if they're in counties where coronavirus transmission is low enough.

  • Chevy May Be Developing a Hybrid C8 Corvette Called the E-Ray

    The variant, which could debut as early as 2023, would take the spot reserved for the Grand Sport trim package in past 'Vette generations.

  • The Price Average Is the Line in the Sand for Bitcoin Bulls, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's broader bias remains bullish with prices holding well above the 21-week SMA.