Twitch confirms massive data breach

Joe Tidy & David Molloy - BBC News
·3 min read
Twitch logo
Twitch logo

Game-streaming platform Twitch has been the victim of a leak, reportedly divulging confidential company information and streamers' earnings.

More than 100GB of data was posted online on Wednesday.

The documents appear to show Twitch's top streamers each made millions of dollars from the Amazon-owned company in the past two years.

Twitch confirmed the breach and said it was "working with urgency" to understand the extent of it.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the company said it would "update the community as soon as additional information is available".

Fortnite streamer BBG Calc told BBC News: "The earnings list got my figure 100% correct."

Another streamer confirmed to the BBC that their earnings were "accurate" while a third person closely linked to a high profile player said the details were "about right".

Those behind the alleged leak also claimed to have the source code for the video platform itself.

Top earners

The documents, shared in online forums, appear to show payments made from August or September 2019 to October 2021.

Some versions shared online point to well known streamers, including Dungeons & Dragons channel CriticalRole, Canadian xQC and American Summit1g, as being among the top earners.

Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter
Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter

Twitch famously fiercely guards operational details such as how much its streamers are paid, so this looks extremely embarrassing for the company.

And it comes at a time when competitors such as YouTube Gaming are offering huge salaries to snap up gaming talent, so the fallout could be significant.

Aside from the salary details, the documents seems to contain the site's source code and even technical details for yet to be released products and platforms.

And evidence is building at least some of the data looks real.

Security experts tell me the files contains things such as internal server details that can be accessed by Twitch employees only.

And if it is all confirmed, it will be the biggest leak I have ever seen - an entire company's most valuable data cleaned out in one fell swoop.

But the list of payments, apparently from Twitch itself, is unlikely to include sponsorship deals and other off-platform activities - or account for tax paid on income.

And many, if not all, of these top streamers are effectively large-scale media operations, with their own employees and business expenses - so the numbers do not represent "take-home pay" for those listed, even if genuine.

The documents also reportedly contain a trove of internal Twitch data.

Metadata being posted to internet forums appears to show folders of data named after important software areas, including:

  • "core config packages"

  • "devtools" (developer tools)

  • "infosec" (information security)

The documents also allegedly contain source code for Twitch's website and related services, labelled "part one" - suggesting there may be more unreleased material.

In the earliest known online post linking to the data, the anonymous poster labelled the Twitch community "a disgusting toxic cesspool" and claimed the leak was being posted "to foster more disruption and competition" in video streaming.

In recent months, Twitch has been battling a number of issues on its platform, such as "hate raids" - organised harassment of streamers from minority backgrounds.

And in early September, a boycott titled "a day off Twitch" saw creators effectively strike in protest at the lack of action on hate raids.

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office said it had not been notified of any data breach by Twitch or Amazon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitch hack: Massive leak claims to reveal how much creators earn

    Hacker claims to want to ‘foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space’

  • Amazon-owned Twitch reportedly breached by hackers who leaked everything from creator payouts to an unannounced Amazon digital game store

    "Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this," the apparent hackers said in a post on 4chan. "We're giving it away FOR FREE."

  • Special Report-How AT&T helped build far-right One America News

    One America News, the far-right network whose fortunes and viewership rose amid the triumph and tumult of the Trump administration, has flourished with support from a surprising source: AT&T Inc, the world's largest communications company. A Reuters review of court records shows the role AT&T played in creating and funding OAN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives.

  • Amazon's streaming giant Twitch hacked, exposing crucial internal data

    An exhaustive list of over 10,000 streamers’ earnings on the platform has been leaked.

  • Windows 11 is Out Now – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    As of October 5th, Microsoft has officially launched Windows 11. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 is available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. Download Windows 11 While many users gained instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Why Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up a stunning 45.63% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001588 apiece as of 9:08 a.m. EDT. The coin's marvelous rally came as Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the "Dogecoin killer" cryptocurrency on social media.

  • Could Ethereum Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm over the past year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has established itself as one of the leaders in the crypto space. Ethereum is a powerhouse in the blockchain industry, and its native token Ether is the second most-popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Early investors who have held their crypto investments for years have been rewarded this year as Ethereum's price skyrocketed.

  • T-Mobile Reduces Home Internet Price By 17%

    T-Mobile U.S. Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) slashed the price of its new 5G wireless home broadband service by 17% to win more internet customers from cable and phone companies. The new price is $50 a month, down $10. The six-month-old service is available to over 30 million homes, just a fraction of the U.S. total. Last month, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) offered a $200 credit to new customers for its $70 a month 5G home internet service, Bloomberg reports. The price cuts in the rollout of new 5G

  • In Brazil, Bitcoin Acceptance Comes With More Regulation

    In Brazil, crypt acceptance — as legal tender, no less — is on the horizon. But it will come with a host of new regulations and oversight. As reported by sites such as Coinrivet, authorities in that country are introducing a bill that would allow bitcoin to be used across all manner of transactions, large and […]

  • Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

    Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Who will benefit if we make internet access a reality for everyone in Africa?

    The UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates sub-Saharan Africa is home to approximately 700 million of the world’s 3.7 billion unconnected people.

  • VMware CEO on cloud push, 5G, and artificial intelligence

    VMware’s new CEO, Raghu Raghuram, is pushing heavily into a so-called multi-cloud technology strategy as the business-software maker faces increased competition.

  • Facebook apologises for major outage that wiped $50bn off its value

    Nearly $50bn (£36.7bn) was wiped off Facebook’s value after its social media platforms went down for several hours due to a "faulty configuration change".

  • Crypto from a Pokémon Go-like game has nearly doubled in 4 days. Here’s why Axie Infinity and its NFTs are all the rage.

    Play-to-earn NFT platform Axie Infinity’s AXS token has almost doubled in four days, pushing its price to an all-time high of about $155 on Monday. AXS is recently trading at $140, up 12% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trading at $49,237, up 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

  • France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services

    Defence company Thales and Google are partnering to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of France's most sensitive data, the companies said on Wednesday. The alliance between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and the Alphabet unit fulfils a May government plan under which France acknowledged U.S. technological superiority in the field. The French government said then that cloud computing services developed by Google and Microsoft could be used to store France's most sensitive state and corporate data, provided the services were licensed to French companies.

  • Facebook explains how its October 4th outage started

    Following Monday’s massive service outage that took out all of its services, Facebook has published a blog post detailing what happened yesterday.

  • Why did Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp go down?

    Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all gone down in a major outage. Such problems – especially after they have been ongoing for hours – likely indicates there is a major problem with the technology underpinning Facebook’s services. In 2019, when it suffered from its biggest ever outage, it was more than 24 hours from the beginnings of the problem until Facebook said it was resolved.

  • Facebook outage: Why the world’s largest social network was down for 6 hours

    Facebook’s week went from bad to worse Monday when the social networking giant’s apps went dark for users around the world for roughly six hours.

  • Oracle Loses Court Appeal For JEDI Contract: Bloomberg

    The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) appeal challenging the now-scrapped $10 billion cloud-computing contract the Pentagon awarded to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) in 2019, Bloomberg reports. Oracle challenged its exclusion from the cloud-computing deal, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI). Oracle's appeal focused on alleged conflicts of interest surrounding Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the Pentagon's violation of rules when it set up the contract to be