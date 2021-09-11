Twitch sues unnamed pair linked to 'hate raids'

Twitch has filed a lawsuit against two unnamed users over hateful comments on its video game streaming site (AFP/Lionel BONAVENTURE)
·2 min read

Twitch is suing two users in US federal court, accusing them of orchestrating 'hate raids' spewing abuse at video game play streamers who are not white or straight.

The Amazon-owned platform is seeking unspecified cash damages from the pair, identified in the lawsuit as a Netherlands resident behind the account CruzzControl and a Vienna resident with a CreatineOverdose account.

In about August of this year, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose "began coordinating attacks on Twitch's streamers by raiding their channels and spamming those communities with hate," Twitch said in the lawsuit filed Thursday in San Francisco.

Hate raid targets were often streamers from marginalized groups, such as racial minorities or members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the filing.

"Defendants attack these streamers by flooding their chats with bot-powered Twitch accounts that spew racist, sexist, and homophobic language and content," the suit stated.

Bots are software programs that can quickly and automatically fire off messages or other content.

"Defendants' bots permit them to spew hateful content at a robotic pace, often sending dozens of messages per minute that often outpace the targeted streamer’s ability to moderate chat," Twitch said in the suit.

Twitch suspended and eventually banned offending accounts, only to have the pair create alternates to avoid detection and resume raids, the suit said.

Twitch is asking the court to make the offenders pay unspecified cash damages. Twitch said in the filing it would amend the complaint with the culprits' real names once it figured them out.

CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose work in concert in what is referred to as a "hate raiding community," communicating on platforms such as Discord and Steam, according to the suit.

Users of Twitch, the world's biggest video game streaming site, staged a virtual walkout last week to voice outrage over barrages of racist, sexist and homophobic abuse on the platform.

In recent months the phenomenon of "hate raids" -- torrents of abuse -- has been making life increasingly unpleasant for minority users of Twitch.

Twitch has maintained that it is working to improve tools for protecting accounts from abuses.

A Twitter hashtag, #TwitchDoBetter, has become a magnet for complaints over the past month, largely from female, non-white and LGBTQ players that Twitch is failing to stop internet trolls running amok -- all while taking 50 percent of streamers' earnings.

gc/md

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Morocco's king names businessman Akhannouch to head government

    Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday named businessman Aziz Akhannouch to lead a new government after his National Rally of Independents (RNI) thrashed the long-ruling Islamists in parliamentary elections.

  • France grants citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers

    France granted citizenship to 12,000 COVID frontline workers this week in a show of gratitude for their efforts and sacrifices.Why it matters: Immigrants comprise a quarter of the essential workers who remained active in the Île-de-France province during lockdowns, per data from a French health observatory. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."These frontline workers responded to the call of the nation," France’s citizenship minister, Marlène Schiappa, said

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • A group of 200-plus CEOs from companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot says it 'welcomes' Biden's vax-or-test mandate

    A group of the nation's most powerful executives supports Biden's plan requiring companies with over 100 workers to mandate vaccines or weekly tests.

  • A woman who says her employer denied her request to finish at 5 p.m. so she could collect her daughter from day care won $254,000 after a legal challenge

    Alice Thompson told the BBC she asked to work flexibly to collect her daughter from day care and resigned when her request wasn't properly considered.

  • Big Tech companies shift to making semiconductors in-house

    Making brand-specific chips will allow tech companies to build around their products.

  • You Won’t Be Seeing KFC Chicken Tenders In Commercials Anytime Soon–Here’s Why

    Don’t worry. You will still see them on the menu.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Full news conference: Gov. Polis, health officials provide update on COVID-19 as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort

    Gov. Polis and state health officials provided an update on COVID-19 in Colorado as the Biden administration rolls out a mandatory vaccination effort.

  • Could You Live on $1,557 a Month in Retirement? Here's Why You Might Have To

    Many people struggle to make ends meet despite earning a decent salary because the cost of living has consistently risen over time, making it harder for workers to keep up. In 2021, the median annual U.

  • Lawsuit: Farm hired white immigrants over Black US laborers

    Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi say in a new lawsuit that their former employer brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs they were doing, and that the farm has been violating federal law by paying the white immigrants more for the same type of work. Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the six workers against Pitts Farm Partnership, which grows cotton, soybeans and corn in the Mississippi Delta's Sunflower County. The lawsuit said the farm violated regulations of a foreign worker visa program, which requires equal treatment of U.S. workers and their immigrant counterparts.

  • Common Ways Smart People Lose Their Jobs

    Intelligent people can lose their jobs for silly reasons. Although some of the mistakes are due to momentary lapses, others result from serious judgment problems. Even some CEOs have been fired for...

  • The war for engagement — not pay or perks — is driving the Great Resignation

    The conventional wisdom that more people across the board are more likely than ever to leave their jobs is wrong, according to extensive polling by Gallup. What is true: Self-identified disengaged workers are ditching jobs faster than ever, the data reveals. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Engagement, not pay or perks, is the leading indicator — and chief reason — for the record turnover many companies are experiencing today.Happy employ

  • European investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions

    More European investors in Vietnam are considering relocating projects elsewhere if the country's coronavirus restrictions continued for much longer, the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) said. A sharp rise in coronavirus cases since late April has seen movement restrictions imposed widely, affecting workers and forcing many companies to suspend operations, which resulted in falls in August exports, industrial output and retail sales. "What our members need now is a clear roadmap out of these current measures, one which resolves the roadblocks to their commercial operations and gives them a predictable path on which to plan the reopening of their businesses," EuroCham chairman Alain Cany said in a statement.

  • 4 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Max Out Your 401(k)

    The standard advice to maximize your 401(k) is excellent, but it doesn't suit everyone all the time. There are a few reasons why contributing as much as you can to your retirement fund might not make sense, at least not some years. It is not the only way to set aside money for retirement, either.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Prince Andrew Was Already Served Papers in Epstein Case and Just Won’t Accept It, Victim Says

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesBritain’s Prince Andrew, who reportedly darted to Scotland to dodge being served with a lawsuit from a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, has in fact already been served with the papers, lawyers say.Court records filed Friday indicate a process server left a complaint for the Duke of York—a longtime pal of the late sex-offender Epstein and who is facing accusations of abuse himself—in August at the Royal Lodge Windsor, the mansion he shares with ex-wife Fergie.Weeks earlier, Virgini

  • New Mexico health officials believe 1 is dead after livestock drug overdose

    New Mexico Health officials believe at least one person has died in the state after taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • 3 Steps to Retiring With $2 Million or More

    As retirement becomes more expensive, $2 million may be a realistic savings goal. In fact, the average worker expects to need roughly $1.9 million to retire comfortably, a recent survey from Schwab Retirement Plan Services found. With the right strategy, though, it's easier than you might think to become a retirement multimillionaire.