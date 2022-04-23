Twitter bans ‘misleading’ ads on climate change

Twitter users who do not believe in climate change will no longer be able to advertise such beliefs on the social media platform.

Under the new policy — announced on Friday, which was also Earth Day — “misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change” will be prohibited along side other types of banned content, which include campaigns that contain violence, profanity or personal attacks.

“We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis,” Sean Boyler, the company’s Global Sustainability Manager, wrote in a blog post.

“We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet.”

Twitter officials specifically cited a new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which emphasizes the need for “immediate and deep emissions reductions.”

The move comes amid a larger movement by many social media companies and tech platform to address information campaigns after activists criticized them for failing to take action against them.

Twitter also said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” for with its viewers to engage.

———