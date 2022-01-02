Twitter Bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green's Account: Report

Jeffrey Perkins
·1 min read
In this article:
DALLAS-HIRAM, GA — Twitter has permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account, according to a report from CNN.

The Republican from Georgia, who represents District 14 in the northwestern portion of the state, had her @mtgreenee account banned for repeated violations of Twitter's policy on the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, the company told CNN on Sunday.

Greene primarily tweeted from that account but still has access to her official government account: @RepMTG. Greene's personal account had previously been suspended by Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the 2020 Election.


This article originally appeared on the Dallas-Hiram Patch

