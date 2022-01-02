Twitter bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene's personal account over COVID-19 misinformation

Devin Coldewey
·2 min read

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," according to the company. Her official government account remains active.

Rep. Greene has been prolific in the posting of articles and statistics supposedly pertaining to the pandemic but often are misleading or flat-out wrong. This is one of the topics on which Twitter has drawn a line in the sand, as misinformation on the virus, how it spreads, the efficacy of the vaccines, etc has a serious effect on public health.

Twitter's COVID-19 policy is outlined here; in a statement, the company said "We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

The permanent ban comes after several shorter account locks and warnings, which occurred and were reported on throughout 2021. Greene complained then of violations of her "freedom of speech," despite Twitter being a privately owned and operated platform with clearly stated rules, and made a final complaint in a statement this morning: "Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

It's unclear whether this statement means that she will discontinue her own use of this "enemy" platform she claims not to need. Her official U.S. Representative account remains online, though it has not been used in a week. I've asked Twitter whether this account too has been put in jeopardy by her violations, and will update this post if I hear back.

Twitter regularly issues bans to fringe figures who have violated rules on inciting violence, publishing false or private information, or spreading false information regarding the pandemic.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter only suspended one of US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s accounts

    Twitter disabled Greene's @mtgreenee handle after she tweeted on Jan. 1 about "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths" and shared a misleading chart based on unverified raw government data.

  • Twitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Sunday said it permanently banned the personal account of Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for tweets that repeatedly violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19. The congresswoman from Georgia is the first member of Congress to ever have a Twitter account permanently banned. Twitter has previously issued https://www.reuters.com/technology/twitter-temporarily-blocks-us-republican-greene-covid-19-posts-2021-07-20 a short-term suspension for Greene's account, @mtgreenee, for tweets about COVID that it called "misleading".

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Permanently Banned by Twitter

    Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of far-right politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for repeated violations of the social network’s policy prohibiting COVID misinformation. Greene’s @mtgreenee account on Twitter has been permanently suspended; she still has access her official congressional account, @RepMTG. Before Twitter banned the @mtgreenee account, it had 465,000 followers. The account’s […]

  • Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    "We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account permanently suspended for COVID misinformation

    Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account on Sunday, for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.Why it matters: The Georgia Republican is an outspoken critic of coronavirus-related mitigation measures and has posted a slew of false and misleading tweets concerning the virus throughout the pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGreene's Twitter account had previou

  • Simple ways to stop advertisers from stalking you online

    From using a virtual private network to blocking cookies, here's how to keep nosey advertisers from watching your every more and regain your privacy.

  • Harry Potter alum Tom Felton's emotional tribute to his on-screen mom Helen McCrory in HBO Max cast reunion

    Among the many tributes on deceased Harry Potter stars were reflections on Alan Rickman, Richard Harris, Richard Griffiths, and John Hurt.

  • Jayapal says Greene's Twitter suspension 'important,' but 'a little to little and a little too late'

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said on Sunday that Twitter's decision to suspend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) person account over COVID-19 misinformation was "important" but "a little too little and a little too late.""It's no secret that our social media companies have been part of their algorithms promoting disinformation, and I think that these steps are important, but frankly, a little too little and a little too late," the chair of...

  • After Leading the S&P 500 in 2021, Here's Why Energy Stocks Could Continue to Soar in 2022

    Can you guess what the best-performing sector in the S&P 500 was in 2021? No, the best-performing sector was the energy sector, up by around 48% through Dec. 29, compared with a 27.6% gain (excluding dividends) for the S&P 500, according to Yardeni Research. This may be surprising, given concerns over climate change and the emergence of both the delta and omicron variants this year.

  • Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

    Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees. The Georgia Republican's account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

  • Your January Horoscope Is Here, & These Are The Dates Setting The Tone For 2022

    Happy new year! Welcome to 2022, a year that will get a lot better… after we get through January. That’s right, the cosmos are a little tough this month — but that doesn’t spell out doom and gloom for the rest of the year. Things will be better. Promise!Mercury glides into Aquarius early in the morning on January 2, followed by the planetary retrograde that commences on January 14 and lasts until February 3. During its retrograde, Mercury glides back into Capricorn on January 25, reliving the st

  • Twitter permanently bans Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading COVID misinformation

    Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company.

  • Hi Hello, Your Monthly Horoscope for January Is Here

    Read your monthly horoscope for January 2022 by zodiac sign.

  • Mario Chalmers on signing with Heat: ‘I thought my agent was playing with me’

    Anthony Chiang: Mario Chalmers on the moment he heard about his 10-day opportunity with the Heat: "I thought my agent was playing with me." Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang What's the buzz on Twitter? Ira Winderman @ IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat ...

  • 3 things we learned after the Michigan loss to Georgia

    This one hurts, but it was still an incredible season for Michigan!

  • COVID CASES RISING IN FLORIDA

    COVID-19 Cases on the rise in Florida. What to expect in the following weeks?

  • Should I Open a Roth IRA for My Kids in 2022?

    If you're trying to accelerate your child's wealth-building potential, a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) might do the trick. If you're thinking about opening a Roth IRA for your child in 2022, here are a few things to consider. A Roth IRA is a special retirement account that allows you to pay taxes on your money upfront in exchange for tax-free growth and withdrawals during retirement.

  • Twitter permanently suspends Greene's account over COVID-19 misinformation

    Twitter said on Sunday it permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over the social media platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy.The social network said in a statement that it took the action after "repeated violations" of the policy."We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We've been clear that, per our strike...

  • Cape Town in shock over devastating parliament fire

    A massive fire in South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town has completely destroyed the National Assembly where parliamentarians sit, as the blaze continued to rage.

  • A massive oil spill helped one Louisiana billionaire avoid paying income tax for 14 years

    It’s been an environmental nightmare for the region — but a massive tax bonanza for Phyllis Taylor, the owner of Taylor Energy and the fallen rig.