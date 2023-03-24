Twitter to Begin Culling Legacy Verified Marks From April 1

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter will begin removing so-called legacy verified marks from user accounts next week, as it works toward a model where only paid subscribers and members of approved organizations have that status.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move to strike legacy verification begins Apr. 1, the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet Thursday. It’s one of the earliest policy changes announced by owner Elon Musk, who described the existing program as “corrupt” shortly after taking over late last year. Musk has changed his mind about several changes at the social network, but has remained steadfast in his desire to eliminate the old verification system.

Twitter has made the blue verification mark a major feature of its Twitter Blue subscription offering, which Musk began pricing at $8 per month and now promotes as the best way to both enjoy and improve the service. Twitter’s bot problem would also be solved by more paying subscribers, Musk says. Paying Blue users get higher priority in replies and searches, helping to fight scams and spam, according to the company. They also receive half the ads and are able to edit tweets.

Among the people marked as verified without paying for the subscription are many public figures and journalists. Over the years of Twitter’s operation before Musk, that system helped confirm the authenticity of statements and reports coming from those accounts and made Twitter a more trusted source for news.

Musk’s antipathy toward the former system has often been couched in the context of his disdain for members of the media, who have tended to be Twitter’s most active verified users. This month, he set the press@twitter.com email address to auto-respond with a poop emoji, after it had largely ignored queries from journalists in the previous months.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.