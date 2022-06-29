Twitter Is Blasting Kimberly Elise For Celebrating The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

Social media users are bashing Kimberly Elise after she spoke up in support of the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict abortion rights.

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” Elise wrote on her Instagram page Tuesday.

Lawdddd Kimberly Elise is DONE DONE #KimberlyElise pic.twitter.com/bX3BsvsvUh — Jasmine A. Crenshaw (@Violet_Woolf) June 28, 2022

Elise, who uses her social media platform to almost exclusively spread the gospel, turned off the comments section on her Instagram posts. However, that didn’t stop people from going to Twitter to express their disappointment after the actress shared her view on abortion.

Kimberly Elise being a pro-lifer, was not on my 2022 Bingo card. — LEX (@iamlexstylz) June 29, 2022

I knew she was a pro lifer when Charles raggedy ass got shot and she told them doctors to keep him alive and she nursed him back to health🥴💀😒🤦🏾‍♀️ — ☭ (@brevolutionary2) June 29, 2022

Folks are saying Kimberly Elise can have an opinion. Your opinion should only govern you. Celebrating policy that revokes the rights of millions is not an opinion; it’s bad politics. No one cares about your opinion. It’s your politics that’s a problem. — key lolo (@KiaSpeaks) June 29, 2022

Don’t nobody give a damn what Kimberly Elise crying ass got to say. — LookAtDustin (@LookAtDustin) June 29, 2022

people that OVERLY “spread the gospel” are fucking delusional. idc idc idc. kimberly elise is fucking delusional. it’s giving mental illness to think that god wanted roe vs wade to be overturned. wtf — bee #certifiedbarbergirl 💈 (@kuhweenbee) June 29, 2022

As Blavity previously reported, abortion rights advocates have been holding protests around the country after the Supreme Court made its ruling Friday. Many states are expected to outlaw abortion rights after the court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.