Twitter Is Blasting Kimberly Elise For Celebrating The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tomas Kassahun
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kimberly Elise
    Kimberly Elise
    Actress

Social media users are bashing Kimberly Elise after she spoke up in support of the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict abortion rights.

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” Elise wrote on her Instagram page Tuesday.

Elise, who uses her social media platform to almost exclusively spread the gospel, turned off the comments section on her Instagram posts. However, that didn’t stop people from going to Twitter to express their disappointment after the actress shared her view on abortion.

As Blavity previously reported, abortion rights advocates have been holding protests around the country after the Supreme Court made its ruling Friday. Many states are expected to outlaw abortion rights after the court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Recommended Stories