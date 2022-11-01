Twitter blue ticks to cost $8 a month, says Elon Musk

Musk

Getting a coveted blue tick on Twitter will now cost $8 (£7) per month, Elon Musk has said, as he tries to revamp the social media app with a whirlwind of product changes and staff overhaul.

The Tesla billionaire said the verification check mark, which was typically granted for free to celebrities, journalists, brands and public figures to show they were genuine, would soon incur a fee.

The world's richest man, who acquired Twitter in a $44bn deal after a bitter legal battle, had been considering charging as much as $20 per month, according to reports. He had taken to Twitter asking how much people would be willing to pay for a subscription to the social network.

In posts on Twitter on Tuesday, Mr Musk also said the premium subscription, called Twitter Blue, would offer priority replies and cut down on adverts. It would also allow users to access some news articles that are hidden behind paywalls.

Mr Musk said the subscription would include "paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us".

The billionaire's comments come as he makes a flurry of changes to Twitter in a whirlwind week at the social media company.

Multiple senior executives have quit or been dismissed, including the company's chief executive, its head of finance, head of legal and its entire board. On Tuesday, its head of diversity announced she had resigned from the company on Friday.

Many Twitter staff are working under the threat of being fired, according to multiple reports, with demands they prepare products for launch to tight deadlines or risk being sacked.

07:12 PM

06:15 PM

Musk seeks deals with newspapers

In his latest posts, Elon Musk has hinted Twitter could seek deals with news publishers, which would be bundled with its premium Twitter subscription.

And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

05:50 PM

"Power to the people!"

Back to the Twitter deal.

Elon Musk has said Twitter's "blue tick" verification service will cost $8 per month, less than the $20 previously floated by the Tesla billionaire.

Mr Musk said: "Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b*******.

"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."

He added: "You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam - ability to post long video & audio - half as many ads."

Musk has been floating ideas for how to revamp Twitter to his followers after his $44bn takeover the company. He is planning to pull in more revenues from subscription products, rather than relying on digital adverts.

05:36 PM

Away from Twitter...

Taking a break from posting about his Twitter deal, Elon Musk was celebrating after his rocket company SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in three years. The 230ft rocket carried a payload including US defence satellites into orbit.

05:29 PM

United Nations halts grain shipments from Ukraine

The United Nations ordered a halt to shipments of grain leaving ports in Ukraine on Wednesday after Russia warned that ships were no longer safe using the Black Sea route.

It comes after Russia suspended its role in the pact between Kyiv and the Kremlin that ensures supplies of grain can continue to flow from Ukrainian ports despite the war.

Russia threatened to stop grain vessels on Monday after the deal fell apart following Ukrainian gains and attacks against Russia's Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.

Grain vessels had continued to leave ports such as Odessa in Ukraine, but the UN said those shipments were "temporary".

The UN did not give a reason for halting grain shipments, in a decision taken jointly with Ukraine and Turkey. Talks between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are ongoing in Istanbul over whether the deal can be revived.

Ukraine is one of the world's top suppliers of grain and vegetable oils. Wheat prices have jumped on the back of fears the deal could collapse entirely, creating a risk of food shortages.

04:43 PM

Uber pays £615m to taxman over VAT bill

Uber has agreed to cough up £615m to HMRC, bringing an end to a long-running dispute over the ride-hailing company's UK VAT bill.

The payment to the British taxman, revealed in its latest financial results, comes after a High Court defeat last year that effectively rendered its business model illegal in London.

Until then, it had avoided paying VAT on its ride-hailing app, but began adding the 20pc fee in March this year after it was found by the court to be providing transport services to customers. Uber had previously argued that its drivers contracted directly with passengers. An earlier Supreme Court ruling had forced it to grant enhanced workers rights to its drivers.

In its latest financial results, Uber admitted it had paid its backdated UK tax bill. Uber said: "On October 31, 2022, we resolved all outstanding HMRC VAT claims related to periods prior to our model change on March 14, 2022."

04:32 PM

Dutch government imposes windfall tax on oil and gas firms

The Dutch government is set to levy a windfall tax "solidarity contribution" on fossil fuel companies retroactively for the year 2022.

In a letter to the country's parliament on Tuesday, the finance ministry described the decision as a temporary emergency measure taken "in connection with high energy prices".

The government expects the tax, which it called a "solidarity contribution", to raise 3.2 billion euros ($3.16 billion). The proceeds will be used to fund a price cap on energy for households announced in October.

Companies with activities in the oil, natural gas, coal and petroleum refining sectors are subject to the 33% tax, which is to be levied on "excess profits".

Excess profits are profits that are more than 20% above the average level of 2018-2021, the ministry said.

Countries around the European Union have been announcing windfall taxes on oil and gas firms as part of emergency measures to help consumers.

04:12 PM

What next for China after "zero Covid"?

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, has this afternoon written about what might happen next in China, where "zero Covid" policies remain very much in force:

European markets initially raced out of the traps in early trade after Asia markets rallied strongly on unconfirmed reports that China was looking at a plan for the unwinding of its current zero-covid strategy, with the creation of a “Reopening Committee” which would study options for a reopening of the Chinese economy at some point in the future. While this might come across as wishful thinking for the most part, Chinese authorities will have to relent on this policy at some point, although it’s unlikely to happen much before March next year. Nonetheless, you’d have to be naïve to think that China wouldn’t be wargaming some sort of plan, but even if they are, and are targeting the end of Q1 next year, that still means at least another two quarters of underperformance for the Chinese economy, with mixed results for the global economy. As a reminder the market has been waiting for months now for some form of China reopening with little idea of when it is likely to happen. It’s unlikely to happen quickly, and if it does then oil and gas prices could surge quite sharply, introducing a fresh inflation shock to the global economy. In a way it would be better for the inflation narrative if Chinese demand were to stay weak throughout the winter months.

03:42 PM

Markets calm as Bank of England starts selling bonds

Bank of England

The Bank of England has become the first major central bank to start selling the government bonds it amassed during the financial crisis and pandemic amid strong demand from investors, writes Szu Ping Chan, our economics editor.

The Bank received bids from investors worth £2.4bn at an auction on Tuesday afternoon, more than three times the £750m offered by the Bank.

It marks the first step by Threadneedle Street to start actively selling the stockpile of bonds bought via its quantitative easing programme, which currently stands at almost £840bn.

The bank also rejected bids worth more than £100m that it deemed uncompetitive on four categories of bonds that went unsold. It said in September that it would set a minimum "backstop" price it would accept, which was not met for almost half the gilts on offer.

It previously stated that "unallocated sales proceeds" would be incorporated into future auctions "in order that the MPC’s target reduction in the stock of gilts will still be met".

Financial markets remained calm following the auction. Yields on two year and five year gilts were broadly flat.

The Bank will conduct seven more auctions worth £750m each between now and December 8.

03:36 PM

Elon's Twitter ideas #378

Elon Musk, who has owned Twitter since Friday, has been responding to ideas about how to improve his new online fiefdom. (In fact, the only people he doesn't seem interested in hearing from are his executives - who he fired).

I hate sarcasm so much you can’t believe it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Definitely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Some of the ideas so far, for example a fee for Twitter's "blue ticks", have not gone down very well.

Responding to the suggestion, Stephen King, the maestro of horror fiction, tweeted: "$20 a month to keep my blue check? F--- that, they should pay me."

"We need to pay the bills somehow!", Musk replied.

03:12 PM

High street restaurant chain warns of 'most unstable time in recent memory'

Franco Manca

The owner of pizza chain Franco Manca and The Real Greek has said that current trading conditions are "more unstable and unpredictable than at any time in recent memory".

Fulham Shore today warned that a combination of inflation, rising interest rates and political uncertainty are denting consumer confidence, while cost inflation continues to hammer at companies' expenditure.

Despite the gloomy outlook, the group revealed the launch of its Franco Manca cook-at-home pizzas, which will be rolled out in more than 500 supermarkets across the UK from this week.

It also hailed the "value-for-money propositions" of its restaurant chains that it said had helped drive up revenues by a quarter in the last six months and cushion the impact of economic turbulence.

02:43 PM

Wall Street falls after economic data

Wall Street saw its gains fizzle out after some strong economic reports raised questions on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to slow its pace of monetary tightening soon.

At a time when good economic news is considered bad news when it comes to policy moves, a gauge of manufacturing topped estimates while a report showed a still solid labour market on the eve of the central bank decision.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell 0.3pc and 0.4pc respectively. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.6pc.

02:17 PM

Fax machines to finally disappear after proposed Ofcom rule change

Fax machines are finally set to disappear after the telecoms regulator agreed to drop a legal requirement for BT to provide connections, writes Simon Foy.

Ofcom has proposed rule changes that mean BT and Hull telecoms operator KCOM will no longer be required to provide fax services under its universal service obligation (USO) rulebook. The move comes amid diminishing use of fax machines, which were a common sight in offices in the 1980s and 90s, but are now rarely used after being replaced by email. Fax machines now only tend to be used by some NHS Trusts for medical records and by law firms and football agents for sharing legal documents. In August, it was reported that more than 800 fax machines were still being used by the NHS, nearly four years after the Government vowed to phase them out.

Read Simon's full story here

01:41 PM

Twitter ad sales chief quits

Twitter's advertising chief Sarah Personette has revealed that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

Ms Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including boss Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

She said it had "been the greatest privilege to serve all of you as a leader and a partner".

Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night. — Sarah Personette (@SEP) November 1, 2022

12:38 PM

Credit Suisse not for sale, says chairman

Credit Suisse takeover chairman - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Any bargain hunters hoping to snap up Credit Suisse after the bank's strategy overhaul pushed its share price even lower are likely to be disappointed.

Axel Lehmann, chairman of the Swiss lender, pooh-poohed suggestions that it was primed for a takeover.

He told Bloomberg: “We are going to thrive again, so we don’t have any takeover discussions. We want to stay independent.”

With its share price slumping by more than half this year, the 166-year-old institution has been vulnerable to rumours of takeover bids and concerns over its stability.

Mr Lehmann said its 4bn Swiss franc (£3.5bn) capital increase would make the lender “rock solid”, helping it to carry out a vital restructuring that radically downsizes the loss-making investment bank and shrinks its trading operations.

He said: “Going forward, Credit Suisse is really a wealth management-centric franchise, centered around entrepreneurs, wealthy clients,” said Lehmann, adding the bank plans to push ahead with growth efforts in key Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East markets. “We are a wealth manager, and asset management goes alongside.”

12:07 PM

Futures rise after strong month on Wall Street

US futures have pushed higher after a strong October on Wall Street, as investors clung to hopes that the Federal Reserve will signal a slower pace of future interest rate hikes as economic growth slows.

The three main indices yesterday rounded off their first monthly rise since July, with the blue-chip Dow recording its best month in over four decades as better-than-expected earnings and hopes of a less hawkish Fed aided the mood.

Markets expect the US central bank to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for a fourth time tomorrow, but traders are hoping that the Fed could soon pause its rate hikes or at least shift to a less aggressive stance.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 rose 0.8pc, while the Dow Jones was up 0.6pc. The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1pc.

11:44 AM

Uber beats sales estimates as driver supply recovers

Uber - Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Uber has beaten expectations for quarterly revenue thanks to increased passenger numbers and a recovery in the supply of drivers.

The San Francisco-based company said third-quarter sales surged 72pc to $8.3bn (£7.2bn). Gross bookings, which include ride-hailing, food delivery and freight, increased 26pc to $29.1bn.

Adjusted earnings of $516m also came in ahead of expectations. Shares jumped 9.5pc in pre-market trading.

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of Uber, said the company's “global scale and unique platform advantages are working together to drive more profitable growth”.

He added: “Even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, Uber’s core business is stronger than ever.”

Uber said its passenger numbers at the end of the quarter were “on par with September 2019 levels,” and the increased driver engagement continued into October.

The improvement is a sign the company is moving past a protracted shortage of drivers that has also affected rival Lyft, resulting in higher fares and wait times for customers.

Both ride-hailing giants have spent millions to lure drivers back to their respective platforms and recruit new ones to meet resurgent rider demand.

11:22 AM

West End landlords feel pain from rising rates

Carnaby West End Shaftesbury CapCo - Geoff Pugh

The landlords behind swathes of London's West End have begun writing down the value of their portfolios are rising interest rates hit property prices.

Shaftesbury, which owns large parts of Soho, Carnaby Street and Chinatown, reported a 3.6pc drop in the value of its assets in the six months to the end of September.

Capital & Counties, which owns properties in Covent Garden and is in the process of buying Shaftesbury, said the value of its main West End portfolio fell 2pc in the third quarter.

Rising rates pose a major threat to commercial property, the value of which usually moved in line with the so-called risk-free rate available on government debt.

Brian Bickell, Shaftesbury chief executive, said:

Valuers have reported an outward shift in commercial valuation yields, due to the impact on investment market sentiment of globally rising finance rates an the deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook. This has been partially offset by the continuing strong operation performance of our portfolio.

10:59 AM

Pound bounces after yesterday's slide

Sterling has rebounded today but remains the worst-performing major currency so far this week after yesterday's slide.

The pound gained 0.5pc against the dollar to $1.1528. Against the euro it edged up 0.1pc to 86.09p.

Traders are focused on Thursday's Bank of England interest rate decision, as well as the upcoming announcement on government fiscal policy.

The Bank is also due to start gilt sales today after building up a pile of bonds worth £838bn during its quantitative easing programme.

10:41 AM

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts £36.8bn profit

Saudi Aramco profits energy crisis - REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

While BP's profits have almost doubled, they pale in comparison with the earnings of Saudi Aramco.

The oil giant reported a $42.4bn (£36.8bn) profit in the third quarter of this year, fuelled by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide.

The oil firm's profits will help fund the kingdom's assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the US grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump eating into American consumer's wallets.

Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the November 8 midterm elections.

The figures mark Aramco's second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4bn.

It put its profits so far in 2022 at $130.3bn, compared to $77.6bn in 2021. Aramco will keep its dividend this quarter at $18.8bn – the world's highest.

Amin H Nasser, chief executive of Aramco, said:

While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world's need for more affordable and reliable energy.

09:35 AM

Looming recession will add £23bn to Treasury’s borrowing bill, think tank warns

Britain’s fall into a year-long recession will deal a £23bn borrowing blow to the Chancellor as he draws up a slew of spending cuts and tax rises to restore the country’s economic credibility.

Tom Rees and Tim Wallace have more:

The Resolution Foundation warned that Jeremy Hunt will be forced to push up taxes as well as slash department budgets to fill the black hole caused by a darker economic outlook and the market chaos of “Trussonomics”. The think tank estimated that Mr Hunt needs to find at least £40bn at the Autumn Statement to have debt falling by 2026-27 and provide himself a £12bn buffer against future shocks – the smallest amount of fiscal space previously set aside by former chancellors. City economists have predicted that the economy entered a year-long recession in the third quarter as the cost-of-living crisis bites, creating more headaches for Mr Hunt. The weaker economic outlook will push up borrowing by an extra £23bn in 2026-27 as GDP is expected to be up to 4pc weaker by the end of 2024, according to the Resolution Foundation. The think tank said the so-called “muppet premium” – the cost caused by market turmoil that ensued after Liz Truss's mini-Budget – will add £10bn to borrowing in 2026-27, while the global surge in interest rates since the mini-Budget will cost an additional £10bn.

Read the full story here

08:59 AM

Alok Sharma: BP profits show need for more windfall tax

Alok Sharma, the president of COP26 and the Government's climate tsar, has thrown his weight behind an expansion of the energy windfall tax.

He said BP's bumper profits showed the need to increase the levy.

Mr Sharma said: "We need to raise more money from a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and actively encourage them to invest in renewables."

As I said last week, we need to raise more money from a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and actively encourage them to invest in #renewables



👇https://t.co/tHbxYs2nyI https://t.co/fmK7sOFckK — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) November 1, 2022

08:51 AM

Ocado surges on South Korean shopping deal

Ocado South Korea Lotte - REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

Ocado is the big winner on markets this morning after it signed an exclusive deal with Lotte Shopping to develop the South Korean retailer’s online grocery business.

The British company will work with Lotte to build a network of robotic warehouses using Ocado’s Smart Platform technology.

Lotte Shopping operates department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and e-commerce in South Korea, with more than 1,000 stores nationwide and an annual revenue of 15.6 trillion Korean won (£9.5bn).

Shares surged just shy of 30pc in early trading, giving a boost to the company after a post-pandemic slide. Shares are still down more than 60pc in the year so far, though.

08:37 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has surged in early trading as huge profits for BP helped to boost stocks.

The blue-chip index jumped 1.3pc, with almost all stocks in the green as positive sentiment suffused the market.

BP initially pushed higher after its profits more than doubled to $8.2bn in the third quarter. Its shares initially pushed higher, before edging into the red.

But rival Shell rose 1.5pc, driving gains on the index. Other energy stocks including Glencore and Rio Tinto also pushed higher.

Ocado was the biggest gainer, surging 23pc after the online supermarket said it had entered the South Korean market through a partnership deal with Lotte Shopping.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 1.3pc. Office provider IWG fell more than 2pc after its third-quarter figures fell short.

08:23 AM

Made.com to collapse into administration

Made.com administration

Online furniture firm Made.com is set to appoint administrators after rescue talks to find a buyer for the group failed.

The company – which employs up to 700 staff – said its operating arm, Made.com Design Ltd (MDL), has filed a notice to appoint administrators, with PricewaterhouseCoopers lined up, while shares in the London-listed group have been suspended.

Made.com has offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China and Vietnam.

It comes after the company recently halted orders to new customers after abandoning hopes of getting a buyer to save it and inject the cash needed to stay afloat.

The group said PwC would still seek to secure a sale of the firm, given that it received proposals from interested suitors during the aborted month-long sale process, but added that there is no certainty a deal can be reached.

It said shares in Made.com will be suspended and that the board "currently expects that, in due course, the listing of the company's ordinary shares will be cancelled, any residual value will be distributed to the company's shareholders and the company will be wound up".

08:14 AM

Bank of England to start selling off £838bn in bonds

The Bank of England will today become the first major central bank to sell off assets built up during a 13-year stimulus programme.

The Bank, which was buying gilts as recently as a few weeks ago to calm market turmoil, is planning an auction of the first £750m of short-dated bonds it wants to unload. Results of the operation are due at about 3pm.

The move is aimed at reversing the quantitative easing programme that helped prop up the economy through the financial crisis and the pandemic.

Under the scheme, the BoE bought bonds in financial markets to push interest rates close to zero, hoping that easy access to money would give investors confidence and drive growth.

Governor Andrew Bailey hopes that the new policy of quantitative tightening can run in the background while the Bank continues uses interest rates to tackle inflation.

08:09 AM

House prices fall for first time in 15 months

House prices have fallen for the first time in 15 months as the deepening economic gloom hits homeowners.

The average value of a home dropped 0.9pc to £268m282 in October, according to figures from Nationwide. That's the first monthly decline since July 2021 and the biggest since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers add to evidence that the property markets is now in a downturn, with some analysts predicting prices could tumble by more than 10pc.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said:

The market has undoubtedly been impacted by the turmoil following the mini-Budget, which led to a sharp rise in market interest rates. Higher borrowing costs have added to stretched housing affordability at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation.

Read more on this story: South East property demand plunges 40pc since mini-Budget

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 jumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has jumped sharply at the opening bell after BP unveiled huge profits for the third quarter.

The blue-chip index rose 1.1pc to 7,174 points.

07:53 AM

Former BP executive warns of winter energy crisis

Nick Butler, an energy economist and former senior BP executive, has warned that more pain is on the way

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I am still worried that this winter will see an energy crisis. A real supply shortage if we have a cold winter and if Mr Putin cuts off the rest of his supplies to Europe."

Mr Butler said it was "really quite surprising" that the Government had not built up any storage.

He said he supported the windfall tax on energy profits and predicted that the next levy will be slapped on electricity generators.

"If BP has to pay more tax then I think their shareholders will have to pick up part of the pain."

07:45 AM

National Grid launches £50m energy support fund

Meanwhile, National Grid has launched a £50m fund to provide financial relief for consumers struggling with rising energy costs for over the next two winters.

The fund will target charities that provide immediate, emergency financial support to households using pre-payment energy meters, charities that fund energy efficiency measures and those that provide advisory services for households who need help with energy bills, payments and debt.

The Fuel Bank Foundation, which gives emergency financial support to households with a prepayment meter who are at risk of living without power, will receive £10m pounds from the fund.

Citizens Advice and Affordable Warmth Solutions, which provides new, free home insulation to households that do not qualify for government schemes, will also receive £10m each.

John Pettigrew, chief executive of National Grid, said:

We're under no illusions that this winter will be financially very, very hard for many people and we're determined to play our part to help ease the financial burden that households will face.

07:40 AM

BP pays £675m in windfall tax

BP has revealed an additional £675m tax bill after the new windfall tax on energy profits came into effect.

The levy increases the headline rate of tax from 40pc to 65pc on profits from BP's North Sea business made from 26 May 2022 until 31 December 2025.

This contrasts with rival Shell, however, which paid no windfall tax whatsoever in the third quarter despite posting a doubling in profit.

That was because of hefty investments in the UK, which can be used to offset the levy.

07:24 AM

BP boss: We are performing while transforming

Here's what Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, has to say about the latest figures:

This quarter's results reflect us continuing to perform while transforming. We remain focused on helping to solve the energy trilemma - secure, affordable and lower carbon energy. We are providing the oil and gas the world needs today, while at the same time investing to accelerate the energy transition. Our agreement on Archaea Energy is the most recent step in our strategic transformation of BP.

07:20 AM

BP hands back $2.5bn to shareholders

BP has announced a further $2.5bn of share buybacks as it shares the spoils of its huge profits with investors.

However, the figure is a significant step down from the $3.5bn programme announced in the previous three months.

That's likely to reflect BP's agreement to buy Archaea Energy – the largest renewable natural gas producer in the US – for $4.1bn.

The deal is equivalent to more than half the company's total low-carbon energy investment between 2015 and 2021 and represents a quarter of its planned capital expenditure for this year.

07:15 AM

Good morning

BP has joined rival Shell in announcing huge profits for the third quarter, in a move that could fuel calls for more windfall taxes.

The energy giant posted profits of $8.2bn (£7.1bn) in the third quarter. That was $2bn higher than expected and only marginally lower than its record-breaking second-quarter profit.

While oil prices eased over the period, BP's numbers were driven by strong performance in its gas marketing and trading business.

5 things to start your day

1) Looming recession will add £23bn to Treasury’s borrowing bill, think tank warns - Chancellor needs to find £40bn at the Autumn Statement to have debt falling by 2026-27

2) Savings hit highest level since Covid lockdowns as households cut spending - Families stashed away an extra £8.1bn in September

3) Eurozone inflation soars to highest level on record - Almost half of the eurozone is experiencing faster price growth than Britain

4) EY partners collect £800,000 pay rise ahead of break-up vote - Big four firm will require 75pc of its partners to back shake-up plan

5) Musk takes sole control of Twitter after sacking entire board - Billionaire vows to ‘revamp' verification process as he continues overhaul

What happened overnight

Asian shares rose and bond yields firmed in early trade on Tuesday despite mild losses from Wall Street overnight as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for hints on what comes next.

The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, but investors will look for any signals the Fed may be considering a deceleration in interest rate hikes in the future.

Apart from the Fed's rate decision, the market will also focus on US jobs data on Friday, Chinese economic activity data this week and the Reserve Bank of Australia's Tuesday meeting.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7pc. US stock futures rose 0.2pc.

Australian shares were up 0.65pc with the mining index leading the gains, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.95pc.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.51pc higher in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 1.52pc.