Twitter boss Elon Musk proposes $8 monthly fee for verification, bans 'parody' accounts
Elon Musk will potentially charge $8 per month for users to be verified on recently-acquired Twitter.
When it comes to banking, Mireya Olvera knows that Latino consumers want to feel understood — or, at the very least, like the person on the other end of the interaction respects them. Olvera immigrated to the United States from Mexico 27 years ago and, despite growing up with a father who worked for a financial institution, she remembers how she felt afraid to visit banks, because of both a language barrier and her concerns that she wouldn’t grasp how accounts and loans worked in the U.S. Today, she’s an area manager at a branch of the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in South Bend, Ind., where she serves a largely Latino community.
The group says its supporters have been arrested nearly 2,000 times since April.
Daniel Hemric has been tabbed as the replacement driver for Ty Gibbs in the No. 23 Toyota for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, 23XI Racing announced Sunday. Gibbs, originally scheduled to run in the finale, will not race due to the death of his father and Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner, Coy Gibbs. It is […]
While it may be tempting to cut back on your retirement investing or transfer less cash into your savings accounts, doing so could be a decision you regret later when you're off track on your financial goals. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends against scaling back on either retirement or emergency savings and instead suggests doing something else. Here's what Orman believes is the best move.
Much like the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, the GMC Hummer EV e-bike has all-wheel drive, lots of power, and off-road capability.
Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday.
The man was outside with family members when he was suddenly struck in the back of the head, police said.
Stocks could nosedive and remain depressed for years if inflation remains high and interest rates don't come down, Roubini said.
Former President Trump has been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night, according to two sources familiar with the talks. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the conversations, said Trump has been mulling an announcement during a Monday night rally in Ohio, which is…
Mexican airline Aeromexico is expanding its flights to Europe and reestablishing a route to Asia, the company said on Monday. Beginning March 25, the airline will launch a new route to Rome from Mexico City, offering three weekly flights and expanding to five by June 1, it said in a statement. An Aeromexico spokesperson told Reuters the flight will be from the Mexico City International Airport, which has dealt with congestion and safety issues, rather than a new airport farther from the Mexican capital's center that the government has promoted.
With the 2022 midterm elections less than two weeks away and most polls showing that Republicans are heavily favored to win back control of the U.S. House, the Biden administration has shifted its...
(Bloomberg) -- The United Nations unveiled a plan to install early warning systems around the world within five years to mitigate the human impact of extreme weather disasters like the recent floods in Pakistan.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Record DemandUkraine Latest: US
"As long as there is no property damage and no one injured, we will just be watching," Hamad Al-Mohannadi, director of the command center, told AFP.
Musk is haphazardly trying ways to eke money out of Twitter a few months after saying he "didn't care about the economics" of buying the platform.
The iconic hip-hop group is now forever cemented on the Walk of Fame, and they joined forces again to celebrate
The mandate comes following an onslaught of celebrities changing their display name to "Elon Musk" in protest
NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Twitter on Nov. 7.
China's strict zero-COVID policy was making headlines Monday after Apple and iPhone manufacturer Foxconn said over the weekend that restrictions will delay shipments of the iPhone 14.
The "Real Housewives of Toronto" star penned an inspirational message about how all bodies are beautiful.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a trip to the sideline medical tent late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it appears he avoided an injury that will knock him out. Wilson stayed down after being hit while throwing a pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson on third down, but jogged [more]