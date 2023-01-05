Twitter Brings The House Down With Brutal Kevin McCarthy Jokes

Kevin can f**k himself — or at least that’s the attitude on Twitter.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost his seventh consecutive vote in a messy bid to become House speaker Thursday, and he is expected to attempt another round of possible humiliation when the chamber votes again. This is the first time in 100 years that a speaker has not been elected on the first ballot, and unfortunately there is no limit to how often the California Republican can put himself in the running to win the coveted gavel.

So, this could potentially go on forever — but thankfully, Twitter has produced an endless stream of hilarious posts poking fun at the debacle.

Here are a handful of tweets that prove McCarthy’s pain is our gain:

Live look at Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/CS0DLYqYTm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 4, 2023

Kevin McCarthy has lost the Speaker of the House SIX TIMES….One…Two….Three …Four….Five….Six Times! pic.twitter.com/hFPjuRYjkM — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) January 4, 2023

Has anyone tried unplugging the House and plugging it back in again? — Dave Troy (@davetroy) January 3, 2023

Kevin McCarthy begging Democrats to support a motion to adjourn pic.twitter.com/3I0Tg1nfoF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2023

I highly recommend this new film produced by CSPAN called Groundhog Day: Congress Convenes, which follows antagonist #KevinMcCarthy who is doomed to relive the same #SpeakerOfTheHouse vote until he learns a lesson about truly putting America First and votes for #SpeakerJeffries. — Jenna Wadsworth (@jennawadsworth) January 4, 2023

The only Kevin that can defend a house pic.twitter.com/slcV0ZNkxp — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) January 4, 2023

This is the best season of cspan…ever. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 4, 2023

After the sixth House vote, We'll be entering Seventh Kevin. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 4, 2023

The speakership now goes to penalty kicks — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) January 3, 2023

Who will last longer? Vote in the comments👇 pic.twitter.com/EAFsO1BsO7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 3, 2023

Kevin McCarthy’s speaker battle has become a seemingly endless, gripping drama and epic spectacle. Which is why we’re calling it: pic.twitter.com/5RMTUmGk6y — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 5, 2023