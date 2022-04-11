Twitter CEO: Elon Musk Has Decided Not to Join Board of Directors

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Sunday night that Elon Musk has decided not to join the social media platform’s board of directors.

Musk had informed the Twitter board on April 9 — the date his board appointment was supposed to go into effect — that he would “no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal said in a message to staff, which he shared publicly on Twitter. “I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not,” Agrawal continued in his note. “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his output.”

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment further on Musk’s reason for not joining the board.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

The news of his board appointment came last week, one day after it was disclosed that the Tesla and SpaceX had purchased a more than 9 percent stake in Twitter for about $2.9 billion.

In a securities filing Tuesday, Twitter said that Musk would be named to the board as “promptly as practicable,” with a term set to expire at the 2024 annual meeting.

At the time, Agrawal said: “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing [Musk] to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”

For his part, Musk tweeted that he was “looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

