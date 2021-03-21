Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet is expected to sell for $2.5 million on Sunday. Here's why the NFT is so valuable.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Shalvey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.JPG
Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

  • An NFT version of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet is expected to sell for $2.5 million.

  • Bidding on the tweet ends on Sunday, Dorsey said.

  • Observers said NFT buyers may be speculating, buying pieces they expect to resell in the future.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

When the auction for an NFT version of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet ends on Sunday, a buyer is expected to pay at least $2.5 million for it.

The message - "just setting up my twttr" - clocks in at 24 characters, including spaces, placing its value at more than $100,000 per character.

What makes a tweet from 2006 so valuable? Even in the form of a non-fungible token, or NFT, with a digital signature from Dorsey, it's still just a few lines of code.

"An NFTs value is largely derived as a function of scarcity and speculation," said Tom C.W. Lin, a professor at Temple University's Beasley School of Law.

The value of high-priced NFTs - like, say, the $69 million NFT sold this month - comes from the combination of high demand and rarity, as with any piece of art. An NFT version of Dorsey's tweet is a digital object that can't be duplicated, making it scarce.

Lin added: "An NFT itself does not have much intrinsic value beyond those factors."

Demand for Dorsey's tweet started slowly. According to Valuables by Cent, where the auction is hosted, the chief executive created the auction for his own tweet.

The first offer was made on December 15. The bidder offered one dollar. Within a few weeks, the top offer was $3,500. But that offer was canceled by the bidder, sending the bidding back to zero.

When Dorsey tweeted a link to the auction on March 6, there was another one dollar offer. Users entered nearly 30 offers on the day of Dorsey's tweet, sending the price to $2.5 million. As of midday Sunday, that was still the highest bid.

Dorsey said he would convert the proceeds from Sunday's sale into bitcoin, then donate it to charity.

Skeptics and NFT novices may question whether a public tweet can truly qualify as scarce, commanding such a high price. After all, Dorsey's Twitter post has been live for all the world to see since March 2006. And it will continue to be live on Twitter even after Sunday's sale, so anyone can read it for free anytime they want. It's right here:

So what exactly will the buyer be getting with the NFT version? That version will add a digital signature, making it a one-of-a-kind moment, akin to a work of signed art, according to the Valuables FAQ.

Dominik Schiener, cofounder and chairman of the IOTA Foundation, said anyone who buys an NFT version of a tweet is basically getting the "essence" of the tweet's value.

It's important that the buyer trusts both the auction website and the seller. Otherwise, they could just post a new NFT version someplace else, he said.

Twitter HQ in San Francisco
Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. Jeff Chiu/AP Photos

"In order for the tweet-NFT to be valuable, there has to be consensus that the platform and technology is a de-facto representation of scarcity," Schiener said via email. "If the world comes to an agreement that the NFT version of an asset on blockchain is 'real', then it means you are acquiring the 'essence' of that thing's value."

Dorsey's tweet might be worth $2.5 million for collectors simply because they could resell in the future for an even higher price, said David McCarville, a director at Fennemore Craig.

He said the rise of the NFT market is being driven by early adopters who've made money from cryptocurrency. They may be seeing similar opportunities in the NFT market.

McCarville said: "These early adopters believe that they are in a position to be the first movers in a market that is still very new and therefore should enjoy significant appreciation in value."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

    A flight from Newark to Miami had to make an unexpected stop in Charleston after a "disruptive" man bit and punched passengers, USA Today reported.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, Miami Beach police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black and brown — from world-famous Ocean Drive Saturday night using a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.

  • Arkansas Governor: Trump Supporters’ Vaccine Hesitancy Stems from ‘Natural Resistance to Government’

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Sunday that vaccine hesitancy among supporters of former President Trump is the result of a “natural resistance to government,” calling the reluctance to get the vaccine “worrisome.” On CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Hutchinson what he believes is causing the hesitancy seen among Trump voters, noting that half of the 45th president’s supporters have said they do not plan on receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “Well I’ve thought a lot about that and I think it’s a natural resistance to government and skepticism of it,” Hutchinson said. “But you look at the breadth of support here in Arkansas for President Trump, and you have rural voters, you have minority voters and their hesitancy is worrisome, not just here but all across the country.” “And I expect, as a country, we’ll get the 50 percent vaccination rate of the population, but we’re going to have a harder time getting from 50 percent to 70 percent, and it’s about overcoming the skepticism,” he added. However, as National Review‘s Jim Geraghty noted earlier this week, while a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey showed that nearly half of Republican men said they wouldn’t choose to be vaccinated if a vaccine was made available to them, that same survey also showed 24 percent of all self-identified Republicans 20 percent of all self-identified Republican men had already received the vaccine. “Self-identified Republican men made up 13 percent of the sample,” Geraghty writes. “So if slightly less than half of this demographic really does turn down the vaccine when offered, we’re looking at 6 to 7 percent of the overall adult population.” Asked if Trump should be more proactive in encouraging his supporters to receive the vaccine, Hutchinson said he is “delighted” that the president recently indicated that his supporters should get the vaccine. While Trump did not participate in a public service announcement with other former U.S. presidents that encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, Trump did support vaccination in an interview last week. “I don’t know the story behind as to why he wasn’t in the PSA with the other presidents,” Hutchinson said. “Any message is helpful and I think we have to have our leaders, we have to have sports figures, we have to have different representatives of our community, including our political leaders, say [the] vaccine is important.” Hutchinson also reiterated his plans to lift his state’s mask mandate by the end of March. He defended the decision to Bash, who asked why the mandate would be rescinded in light of evidence that has showed the efficacy of mask use in mitigating the spread of the virus. “We’re a year into this and we know so much more today than we did a year ago,” he said. “And so we had to educate people understand the importance of the mask, and I expect even though we take the mask mandate away that people will continue to use the mask when you cannot safely distance.”

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • Glock pistol disguised as toy Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

    A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns – including a semiautomatic pistol well-disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • "One-in-100-year event": Thousands told to evacuate as Australia hit by record rains, flooding

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I flew from NYC to Boston, took the train back, and timed it to see which was faster. The result was closer than I expected.

    Both methods of travel succeeding in getting me between the two cities in less than four hours but I expected more a spread in the final result.

  • With LeBron James injured and out indefinitely, Lakers call for 'next man up'

    The Lakers could be without three starters indefinitely after LeBron James' right ankle injury. They play three big opponents this upcoming week too.

  • A Pennsylvania prosecutor making $60 per hour got demoted because of his DoorDash side gig - where drivers make $17 per hour

    He got caught driving for the food delivery service DoorDash during hours he was supposed to be doing his job as a prosecutor.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.