Twitter CEO Promotes Bitcoin, Iran Goes Full Crypto, and Binance Adds Credit Cards: This Week in Crypto

While there wasn’t much Bitcoin price action to speak of, it was nevertheless a memorable week for the cryptocurrency industry. From Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pumping Bitcoin to Iran launching its own crypto token, catch up on what you missed in the blockchain space this week.

Cryptopia Hackers Strike Again

Chainalysis competitor Elementus discovered through its monitoring of Cryptopia that a second hack happened over the past week. CCN was hot on the story.

The hackers illegally withdrew roughly another $3.2 million over the course of a 24-hour period. As we noted in our reporting, new deposits continued to roll in: