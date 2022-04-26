Twitter CEO tells staff no layoffs planned 'at this time' but admits that it is a 'period of uncertainty' following Elon Musk's buyout

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told staff that there are no layoffs planned "at this time" following Elon Musk's buyout. Getty Images

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told staff at an all-hands meeting no layoffs are planned "at this time."

He added he would remain as CEO until the deal closes, which is set to happen later this year.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told staff that there are no layoffs planned "at this time," although he admitted that the company is in a "period of uncertainty" following Elon Musk's buyout, according to reports.

He made the comments during an all-hands meeting on Monday, The Verge said, citing a person who asked to remain anonymous.

Agrawal noted that he would remain as CEO until the deal closes, which is set to happen before the end of the year. However, he did not comment on what would happen after that, the outlet said.

Twitter's remote work policies would also remain in place until then, per CNN.

"Between now and closing ... we will continue making decisions as we've always had, guided by the principles we've had," Agrawal said, according to the outlet.

Until the deal closes, however, Twitter staff may have to wait for more details.

"We don't have all the answers," Agrawal said, according to The Verge. "This is a period of uncertainty."

The all-hands meeting was held after Twitter accepted Elon Musk's takeover offer on Monday. News of the acquisition has rattled staff, with some employees concerned the billionaire would dilute content moderation efforts. Others have said they are already looking to leave.

"All of you have different feelings and views about this news. Many of you are concerned. Some of you are excited. Many people here are waiting to understand how this goes, and have an open mind," Agrawal said at the meeting, per CNN.

"If we work with each other, we will not have to worry about losing the core of what makes Twitter powerful, which is all of us working together in the interest of our customers every day."

Read the original article on Business Insider