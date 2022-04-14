Twitter Closes Down on Session as Musk Calls for Shareholder Vote

Pool
Cameron Thompson
·1 min read
In this article:
Twitter (TWTR) lost ground today, closing at $45.08 versus Elon Musk's cash offer of $54.20, as speculation grew about whether the board would approve of a sale to the Tesla CEO.

  • Saudi Arabian Prince and major Twitter shareholder Alwaheed bin Talad voiced his opposition to Musk’s offer in a tweet, to which Musk responded in-kind by asking exactly how much Twitter the Saudis own and questioning the Kingdom's views on freedom of speech.

  • The Tesla chief also tweeted about the importance of allowing a vote on his bid, reminding "[the shareholders] own the company, not the board of directors."

  • Strike CEO Jack Mallers told CNBC that he supports Musk’s purchase of the company, particularly if it means implementing cryptocurrency into the app. “With the right leadership, Twitter could become a payments business,” said Mallers.

  • Musk also happened to be speaking today at the TED2022 in Vancouver, Canada, where he expressed his desire for less regulation and more protections for freedom of speech.

  • Looking at development's from Twitter's side, the board met at 10 AM ET this morning, but other than some loose chatter regarding discussions of adopting a poison pill defense, nothing tangible has yet leaked. Twitter also scheduled a company town hall for 5 PM ET.

  • Meanwhile, the NYPost reports private equity firm Thoma Bravo is looking into putting in its own bid for the company.

  • The share action today suggests the market is skeptical about Musk winning the company, with the stock price actually falling during the regular session to close down 1.7% at $45.08 versus Musk's offer of $54.20. Shares are up 3.5% in after hours trade to $46.67.

Read also: Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter to Take Company Private

