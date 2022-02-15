Twitter Critics Mock Trump's Ex-Accounting Firm For Taking A Decade To Finally Get A Clue

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
Mazars USA informed the Trump Organization&#xa0;that it was cutting ties, noting that the financial statements it prepared with information provided by the company between mid-2011 and June 2020 &#x00201c;should no longer be relied upon.&#x00201d;&#xa0; (Photo: POOL New via Reuters)
Mazars USA informed the Trump Organization that it was cutting ties, noting that the financial statements it prepared with information provided by the company between mid-2011 and June 2020 “should no longer be relied upon.” (Photo: POOL New via Reuters)

Twitter critics roundly mocked accounting firm Mazars USA on Monday for finally getting a clue that the Trump Organization’s financial statements were unreliable — after preparing them for a decade.

Mazars informed the Trump Organization in a letter that it was cutting ties, noting that the financial statements it had prepared with information provided by the company between mid-2011 and June 2020 “should no longer be relied upon.”

The letter also said Mazars reconsidered its work just last month after questions were raised in a court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She’s investigating whether Trump assets were inflated in order to secure loans.

Twitter critics weren’t buying Mazars’ sudden epiphany about the Trump information, and accused the firm of trying to get out the line of investigative fire:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Josh Hawley put a photo of his infamous Capitol riot salute on a mug that he's selling as campaign merchandise

    In an email sent to supporters, the Hawley campaign said the mug was the "perfect way to enjoy Coffee, Tea, or Liberal Tears!"

  • Palin reacts after judge says he intends to throw out libel suit case against the New York Times

    Leaving a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, former Gov. Sarah Palin of Alaska called it “very surprising” that a judge had decided to dismiss her libel case against the New York Times.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Putin Bromance Leads to Rehashing Cruel and Disproven DNC Smear

    "Vladimir Putin did not hack the DNC," the Fox host claimed, blaming it on a Democratic insider — seemingly alluding to Seth Rich — who was "within the building"

  • Rubio on Trump White House records at Mar-a-Lago probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails.Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she was secretary of state a focus of his 2016 presidential campaign when he ran against her and continued to highlight it during his presidency.Stay on top of the lat

  • University of Wisconsin engineering professor admits bilking foreign students out of $1.2 million in phony tuition expenses

    Troy Liu pleaded guilty to taking tuition payments from Chinese research assistants whose tuition had been waived by the university.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi States 'Defund the Police' is not the Policy of the Democratic Party [Updated]

    The slogan, ‘Defund The Police,’ has been a point of contention between citizens and Congressional representatives alike. Many voters agree there needs to be some oversight in policing, but there’s some disconnect on how to get there–even within the Democratic party.

  • Novak Djokovic: I would rather give up Grand Slams than get a Covid jab

    Novak Djokovic feels so strongly about vaccinations that he would be willing to give up the chance to become the greatest tennis player ever rather than be forced to get a Covid jab.

  • Judge tosses Zimmerman's lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's parents

    A judge in Florida dismissed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit George Zimmerman filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin, the Black 17-year-old he fatally shot in the state nearly 10 years ago, per AP.Driving the news: The former neighborhood watch volunteer alleged in the lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages that Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, and their book publishers HarperCollins, smeared him as a racist.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Donald Trump used a Secret Service agent's phone to call Melania Trump after the Stormy Daniels allegations broke: report

    The Secret Service agent whose phone was used by then-President Trump was unhappy with the manner in which his device was used, according to CNN.

  • Judge denies Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry's push to move trial

    A judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attempt to move his trial from the California district where he faces federal charges to his home state of Nebraska. The ruling, posted online Monday, was a setback for Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican who is accused of lying to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal campaign contribution from a foreign national. Defense attorneys had asked a judge to transfer his trial out of California, where Fortenberry received the contribution during a 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles.

  • Florida Republicans Are Infighting Over A Black Seat in Congress

    Florida Republicans will never been accused of going too hard to defend Black voting rights, but right now there’s a split between the state’s Republican governor and its GOP-led legislature over whether or not to keep a heavily Black congressional district in the state. The rift was left after last week, Florida’s Supreme Court declined to rule on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to split Florida’s 5th Congressional district apart in a way that would divide its black population, almost ensuring his part

  • Michele Tafoya to chair Minnesota GOP campaign following Super Bowl exit

    Tafoya is leaving sports reporting entirely to focus on politics.

  • The Right's Would-Be Kingmaker

    The wine flowed. Donald Trump Jr. mingled with the guests. And Peter Thiel, the tech billionaire and host of the event, had a message for the well-heeled crowd: It was time to clean house. The fundraiser at Thiel’s Miami Beach compound last month was for a conservative candidate challenging Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming for a spot on the ballot in November’s midterm elections. Cheney, one of several Republicans who had voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 stormi

  • TikTok faces backlash following Black History Month event 'taken over by white creators': 'TikTok knew what they were doing'

    TikTok is facing backlash following its Black History Month Creator Meetup for allegedly allowing non-Black creators to monopolize the event.

  • Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren't reliable

    The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump's image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York's attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets. In a letter to the Trump Organization's lawyer Feb. 9, Mazars USA LLP advised the company to inform anyone who had gotten the documents not to use them when assessing the financial health of the company and the ex-president. The firm also said it was cutting ties with Trump, its highest-profile client.

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.

  • Aaron Wiggins with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

    Aaron Wiggins (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 02/14/2022

  • Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence. Several former leaders and top officials participated virtually or in-person at the weekend event in Seoul jointly sponsored by the Cambodian government and the Universal Peace Federation, an organization linked to the South Korea-based Unification Church, a religious group known for its mass weddings and global business and media interests. Pence, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon were among those who attended the event and spoke in person.

  • Exclusive: FBI and DHS warn U.S. officials of possible Russian cyberattacks linked to invasion of Ukraine

    The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned law enforcement, military and others charged with overseeing critical U.S. infrastructure to be prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks in conjunction with a possible invasion of Ukraine.

  • Republican leaders are holding closed-door meetings to question Trump's power over the party, report says

    According to a Washington Post report, a rift is opening between Trump and some Republican leaders, including some of his advisors.