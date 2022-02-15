Twitter Critics Mock Trump's Ex-Accounting Firm For Taking A Decade To Finally Get A Clue

Mazars USA informed the Trump Organization that it was cutting ties, noting that the financial statements it prepared with information provided by the company between mid-2011 and June 2020 “should no longer be relied upon.” (Photo: POOL New via Reuters)

Twitter critics roundly mocked accounting firm Mazars USA on Monday for finally getting a clue that the Trump Organization’s financial statements were unreliable — after preparing them for a decade.

Mazars informed the Trump Organization in a letter that it was cutting ties, noting that the financial statements it had prepared with information provided by the company between mid-2011 and June 2020 “should no longer be relied upon.”

The letter also said Mazars reconsidered its work just last month after questions were raised in a court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She’s investigating whether Trump assets were inflated in order to secure loans.

Twitter critics weren’t buying Mazars’ sudden epiphany about the Trump information, and accused the firm of trying to get out the line of investigative fire:

This is a BFD



Trump’s accounting firm Mazars just fired him and said that a decade of his financial statements “can no longer be relied upon”



They implied that Trump lied to them for 10 years



We all know Trump is a pathological liar but Mazars should be held accountable too — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 14, 2022

No sympathy for #Mazars. How did it take them 10 yrs or even last 5yrs to figure out they have been lied to. #TrumpsFinancialStatement#AccountingFirm#Unreliable#BS — 🏳️‍🌈 🐶 🎾 ☀️🌴 JAG (@jgriffith615) February 15, 2022

Former Deloitte CPA here. Never seen anything like this. Not surprising, but it’s hard to believe Mazar’s didn’t know what they were dealing with. I guess they’re trying to CYA, but not sure it will help legally. Of course, better to do it than not. We’ll see. — Krysti Brice (@KrystiBrice) February 14, 2022

The Trump Organization lied, but we, Mazars, were not at all complicit even though there were red flags everywhere. Please keep us out of the line of fire. — David Jensen (@DAJensen07) February 14, 2022

Mazars might be going through some things soon. After a decade of working with a criminal liar, they suddenly see the light??? Yeah right 😂😂😂 — CÒÑ§ËŔVÅŤÏ§M SŮX (@McDee85) February 14, 2022

Mazars just realizing TFG lied for 10 years about his taxes makes me wonder what Mazars has been up to. https://t.co/1W8edVF6rL — barbara (@barbaras1616) February 15, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...