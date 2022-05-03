  • Oops!
Twitter Critics Pull No Punches On Jared Kushner’s White House Memoir News

Lee Moran
·3 min read
Twitter users vowed to take a “hard pass” at Jared Kushner’s upcoming book about his time serving as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, in the White House.

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir” will hit shelves on Aug. 9.

The publication day news, revealed Monday, was scorned on the social media platform.

Kushner, who is married to former first daughter Ivanka Trump, will share hitherto-unknown stories from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his two impeachments, per publicity from publisher Broadside Books.

But critics questioned how the events will be recounted. Others suggested alternative titles for the book or ideas for where it should sit in stores:

