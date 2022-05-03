Twitter Critics Pull No Punches On Jared Kushner’s White House Memoir News

Twitter users vowed to take a “hard pass” at Jared Kushner’s upcoming book about his time serving as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, in the White House.

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir” will hit shelves on Aug. 9.

The publication day news, revealed Monday, was scorned on the social media platform.

Kushner, who is married to former first daughter Ivanka Trump, will share hitherto-unknown stories from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his two impeachments, per publicity from publisher Broadside Books.

But critics questioned how the events will be recounted. Others suggested alternative titles for the book or ideas for where it should sit in stores:

You'll be able to find it in the comic book section. — Tish Pearlman (@OOBRadioHost) May 2, 2022

1. The MAGA propaganda machine will ensure this shitty book by a shitty person sells a ton of copies.

2. I would be remiss if I didn't encourage you to preorder Battling the Big Lie which is about how to beat that propaganda machine https://t.co/SMMhHVKQeMhttps://t.co/DV53sm45MP — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 2, 2022

I'm not going to buy that book SO HARD — Is It over yet? (｡•́︿•̀｡) (@Not_Giovanna_OK) May 2, 2022

Saudi Arabia has preordered 1 million copies — The Halfway Post (@HalfwayPost) May 2, 2022

they misspelled the title... it should have been: "Nepotism: A White House Memoir" — Jared Weinfurtner (@j_weinfurtner) May 2, 2022

I lied



People died — TrueBlueBroad (@emc_mcdonald) May 2, 2022

Available in the fiction section of all second rate bookstores. — Liam Hall (@wordsbyliam) May 2, 2022

Nah, thanks, I’m good. — AnnaPique 🌻, vaxxed 💉 (@AnnaPique) May 2, 2022

Im sure it’s going to be very objective and not at all controversial. — Craig (@CraigABryan1) May 2, 2022

RNC has already ordered 100,000 copies — Bill Hudgins (@billhudge) May 2, 2022

Interesting that it’s supposed to be a memoir, but I bet his memory is one of convenience only. — Lori Cooper (@LoriCeltic1) May 2, 2022

I wouldn't use this as a doorstop for an outhouse. — Huckster Finn (@FinnHuckster) May 2, 2022

If ever there should be a reason for “book burning”. pic.twitter.com/CcInXmLNWV — Patty Halajian (@teapotmom) May 2, 2022

Located in the Fiction section of a bookstore near you. — CBA (@cba1967) May 2, 2022

Another picture book? — Lost in Disturbia (@JonWilsonAuthor) May 2, 2022

nope nopity nope nope nope nope with a side order of nope. — Tina Marie, A.S. Computer science. (@propanegirl1964) May 2, 2022

Breaking History but not in a good way. — MaggieMay🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@wavydazemaze) May 2, 2022

Was the Breaking Democracy title already in use? — Markus Aurelius (@Mediagenic) May 2, 2022

Oh good. I'll be out of toilet paper by then. — Dino Chambers (@WasItYesterday) May 2, 2022

Working title was "Omen 3" — Mencken's Craggy Grandson (@Alclarke19A) May 2, 2022

I will not buy this. — Gilda, it ain’t over, get vaccinated🇺🇦 (@sparafucile0) May 2, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

