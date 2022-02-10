Twitter’s Daily User Base Grows 13% To 217M As Solid Q4 Results

Dade Hayes
·2 min read

Twitter posted solid fourth-quarter numbers, meeting Wall Street revenue expectations, as its daily active user base grew 13% to reach 217 million.

Shares in the social media company gained 7% in pre-market trading to more than $40, reversing a months-long slide. Last week, social media peer Snap Inc. experienced a massive single-day stock spike after it reported quarterly numbers, while Meta took a tumble after it reported the first user decline for Facebook in 18 years.

More from Deadline

Quarterly revenue for Twitter came in at $1.57 billion, up 22% from the year-ago quarter, with ad revenue also rising 22% to $1.41 billion. Earnings of 21 cents a diluted share declined from 27 cents in the comparable quarter of 2020.

The company said it expects a revenue increase this year in the low- to mid-20% range from 2021 levels. It cited “meaningful progress” toward its goal of 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023.

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Twitter said it has stabilized its product experience and advertising functionality, despite changes enacted by Apple. In its quarterly report last week, Meta said Apple’s changes had produced a multi-billion-dollar problem it had to solve.

“Although retooling our revenue products in light of Apple’s privacy-related iOS
changes took additional time, energy, and resources in 2020 and 2021, we believe that our product improvements have helped reduce the impact on Twitter,” the letter said. “As we look ahead, there is more work to do, but we remain confident that we have a roadmap in place that can allow us to continue improving our product performance and navigate future potential changes while growing our ads business and achieving our goals.”

Best of Deadline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter stock gains after earnings as company plans $4 billion buyback program

    Shares of Twitter Inc. were gaining in premarket trading Thursday after the social-media company largely met expectations with its latest financial results and announced a new $4 billion buyback program.

  • U.S. may be on 'cusp' of inflation slowdown, Fed's Bostic tells CNBC

    The U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year. "I am very hopeful we are going to start to see that decline ... There is some evidence we are on the cusp of that," Bostic said in an interview on CNBC. New inflation data on Thursday is expected to show the consumer price index continued to rise at an annualized pace of more than 7% in January - a high stretching back decades and reminiscent of the inflation shocks of the 1970s and 1980s.

  • Twitter Stock Is Rising Because Some Things Are More Important Than Earnings

    Twitter earnings were in focus after a mixed bag of results from social media peers Meta Platforms, Snap, and Pinterest last week.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • PayPal Execs Say Consumer Spending Is About to Take a Dive

    Paypal executives warned during the company's earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that forecasts for revenue and new active users would not be as strong as hoped. See: Lingering COVID-19...

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing

  • These 2 Stocks Could Be a Fortress for Your Portfolio

    It's clear from the volatile first few weeks of 2022 that investors are concerned about inflationary pressures in the economy and the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates three times this year to combat it. Paying attention to a company's balance sheet lets you know if a company is on a solid foundation -- or not -- and can tell you how resilient it can be in different market environments. For this reason, you want to seek out companies with strong balance sheets.

  • This Company Makes Money Purchasing Properties and Renting Them Back. Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The Scottsdale, Ariz-based real estate investment trust is a favorite of GoodHaven Capital Management, which counts the company among its top 10 holdings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Pass Up

    Value and dividend stocks haven't been the market's favorites over the last few years, but after the recent market sell-off, there are some attractive stocks emerging. Rising interest rates have caused sell-offs in both growth stocks and dividend stocks because competing rates have gotten higher. My top dividend stocks today are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI).

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks With 128% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    These fast-paced companies could be primed for a big bounce, according to select analysts and investment banks.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.