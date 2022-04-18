Twitter to Decline Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arjun Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Twitter is expected to decline Elon Musk’s bid to purchase the company in the coming days, unnamed sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter expects to announce its rejection of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s offer on April 28, when it reports its earnings, sources told the Journal. According to the report, Twitter may accept an offer from private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP, backed up by Apollo Global Management.

Musk was reported to be in talks with Apollo, which owns Yahoo, and another private-equity firm, Silver Lake, to finance a deal for the company, possibly at a higher price per share than his current offer. Such an offer could overvalue the company, between “$60 and $65 per share,” Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald told Seeking Alpha.

At the close of trading on Monday, Twitter’s share price was $48.45, gaining 7.5 percent on the news that Twitter is unlikely to take Musk’s offer.

Last Thursday, Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission to purchase 100 percent of Twitter’s stock at $54.20 per share. The offer was tantamount to a hostile takeover, with Musk claiming that he would “reconsider my position as a shareholder” if the offer was rejected – a threat to sell his existing stock, thereby tanking Twitter’s value. Musk is currently Twitter’s largest shareholder and owns 9 percent of the company.

Musk had claimed that his decision was motivated by free-speech concerns, stating, “I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Twitter’s board had received Musk’s decision unfavorably and activated a “poison pill” plan to prevent the acquisition. The provision they activated stipulates that once an individual or entity acquires 15% of stock or more, Twitter will offer other shareholders more stock at a discount – thereby reducing Musk’s voting power.

Separately, Saudi investor Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, another significant shareholder in Twitter, who owns 5.2 percent of its stock, stated he would vote to reject Musk’s bid.

At a conference in Vancouver on Friday, Musk claimed that he had a “Plan B” in the event of a poison pill activation. So far, he has not announced it.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Alwyn Explains Why He And Taylor Swift Keep Their Romance Private

    "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded… it's more a response to something else," the “Conversations With Friends” star said.

  • Twitter shareholders could revolt: Turley

    Fox News contributor says Twitter's board could face serious legal problems on 'America Reports''

  • Ukrainian mother, daughter fled bombs in Kyiv and ended up in Wilton Manors. A look at the chaos of their journey, and what lies ahead.

    Like their fellow Ukrainians, Dasha and Vita Shareyko Dagayeva had heard of the impending Russian invasion, but when their house shook from the shockwaves of explosives detonating at a nearby airfield, it all became painfully real. The women decided to flee Ukraine just a day after Russian bombs began dropping on their hometown of Kyiv, the nation’s capital. “We were not ready to leave for ...

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still Worth Keeping?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, the fund’s Composite (net) declined by -10.6%. The S&P 500 Index declined by -4.6%. The Russell 1000 Growth Index declined -by 9.0%, while the Russell 1000 Value Index […]

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

    China Merchants Bank has unexpectedly relieved Tian Huiyu of his role as president and chief executive officer, after the stock plunged in Shanghai amid talk of investigations into the affairs of the country's largest retail bank. Tian, 56, was relieved of his job with immediate effect, and would be assigned to another post, the Shenzhen-based bank said, without specifying his new role. Tian, appointed to the bank's top post in September 2013, will be replaced by chief financial officer Wang Lia

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Recalls 600K Cars, Resumes Operations at Giga 3

    Tesla (TSLA) issues recall covering 600K vehicles over a glitch in the Boombox feature. Meanwhile, it restarts production in the Shanghai plant today after a 3-week hiatus.